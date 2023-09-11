The Big Picture Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley had a tumultuous relationship, with cheating and rumors, but they are now successfully co-parenting their daughter.

Porsha has moved on and married Simon Guobadia, but maintains a good relationship with Dennis and considers their family to be strong and great.

Porsha is enjoying her life away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras and would only return for a significant sum of money, while Dennis is focused on his businesses and promoting his cognac.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley launched their relationship news in June 2018. Her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members talked negatively about him and his past relationships in Season 11. Porsha revealed she was pregnant with his child three months after their relationship announcement, and they quickly became engaged. Sadly, they were on the rocks just weeks after their daughter Pilar "PJ" Mckinley, was born after it was confirmed that Dennis was unfaithful during her pregnancy. YouTuber Latasha Kebe, aka Taska K, claimed in videos that he cheated with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. But Dennis denied such.

"These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," Dennis told Us Weekly. "My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action — and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC." As it turns out, Tasha K wasn't lying.

After a few make-ups and break-ups, they finally split for good in 2020. Shortly thereafter, Porsha moved on with her co-star's estranged husband and controversy ensued. Her attempts at blending their families were displayed on a Bravo spin-off, Porsha's Family Matters, and a full brawl between her, Dennis, and her family, jeopardized it all. Despite the hiccups, she says she and Dennis are on better terns,

RELATED: What We Know About Phaedra Parks’ Boyfriend on ‘Married to Medicine'

Porsha Says All is Well With Co-Parenting

Image via Bravo

Dennis and Porsha say their daughter is the first priority. Since marrying Simon in 2022, Porsha says her relationship with Dennis has improved drastically. Dennis attended the ceremony. Porsha gave an update on her relationship with Dennis on Watch What Happens Live in June 2023, telling Andy Cohen: "It’s going great, it really is. Yeah, we live near each other. Our relationship is good. We have a great family.

She's also dished on her family dynamic since exiting RHOA after Season 13 while starring on Stars on Mars. "I did not think I would survive being away from my family that long," she told E! News. "Like that was 30 days. I just kept telling myself, 'When Pilar sees this I want to see her to see that her mom fought through some fears." She claimed Pilar and Simon did "too well" without her. "You kinda want to feel like everything could fall apart because you mean so much," she explained. "Like you're such the glue. But honestly, the village was villaging." Porsha made it to the finale of the competition.

As for whether she'll return to Bravo, Porsha said her life is peaceful without the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras, and it would cost "a nice amount of money" for her to return. Dennis is still busy with his different businesses including The Hot Dog Factory. The company offers franchising in every state except Virginia, Maryland, and California. He's also busy promoting his cognac called NYAK with the help of celebrity ambassadors like Trina and Erica Banks from Love & Hip Hop. The father also sometimes gives updates on Pilar on Instagram. He pinned a smiling picture with her with multiple clips from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Porsha told PEOPLE that she has a "balance" with Dennis. "He doesn't live too far. So it's really different," she said. "When you first go through some rough patches in life, it's like, 'Oh, Lord.' You start thinking about the worst for your child, the worst situation they're going to end up in, when in actuality, she has so much more where we are now." The reality star hopes to grow her blended family and have another child with her husband.