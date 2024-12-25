Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams' journey was like a rollercoaster. She's had some wonderful highs and tumultuous lows. She's a ride-or-die girl. When she believes in you, she goes hard. And when she believes a story, she goes hard into believing it. Even if it means her lie ruins friendships. But most of Porsha's story was always about the present, rarely about her past.

Over the years since she's been off the reality show, Porsha Williams' past has come to light. And with that, it calls into question her past. Yes, everyone is allowed to go on their own journey. Sometimes, point A leads to a drastically different point B. Things can go the full 180. Porsha, the woman who has infamously been tossed out of a reunion and may or may not have done it with the stripper has had a past that does not quite align.

Porsha Williams Doesn't Practice What She Once Preached

Image via Bravo

When it comes to Porsha's past, viewers are very familiar with her late grandfather, Hosea Williams. The civil rights activist has played a major factor in the woman she became during the Black Lives Matter protests. Fans of the show saw her out front, getting arrested as she was doing the good work. But years before, Porsha Williams made a fool out of herself when she did not realize the Underground Railroad was not an actual railroad. This infamous moment set the tone of her perceived intelligence. But before then, Williams used her voice to preach.

Just before joining the cast in 2012, a video showed Porsha Williams had been an Evangelist preacher. Well, a guest one at the very least. Speaking at High Praises Christian Center Ministries, she infused her sermon with football references. At the time, Porsha Williams was married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, who appeared during Williams' first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. When the video did resurface, Williams was called out for her words against the LGBTQ+ community. She's since apologized for her sermon as she is "pro-gay."

Further on, Williams can be heard saying, "We're attacked at all times... we must always lean on God." When this video was unearthed, fans immediately pointed back to her reunion antics with Kenya Moore. To be fair, Williams was provoked, but she certainly was guided to drag Kenya across the floor! Her actions are a far cry from the work that her grandfather, who was also a preacher, did. Following her outburst, she apologized and did not condone her actions. She told US Weekly, "Violence is not the answer, and I want to apologize to my fans, the viewers, and the other ladies for my behavior."

From Video Vixen to Preacher

Now, cut to 2004 and the lifestyle of the Evangelical preacher is quite different. American hip-hop group Trillville released a track called "Some Cut." With some help from Lil Jon, the song charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Since this was still the time of music videos, Trillville brought in Lil Jon and E-40 to join in the house party. If you're going to throw a house party, you're going to need some guests. One of the party-goers was a young Porsha Williams. That's right. Before preaching, the RHOA star was a video vixen.

In the video, she can be seen movin' and groovin', bumpin' and grindin' front and center. It's a far cry from the sermon she shared years later. However, it was much closer to the actions that may or may not have happened in South Carolina during Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party. Did she or did she not sleep with Michael "Bolo" Bolwaire? The world may never truly know. Though the women know what they heard! This would not be the only time Porsha Williams has been in a music video. She released one for her own song, "Flatline." From video vixen to video star.

It's common for people to go through stages in their lives. Porsha Williams has proven that. When you live your life in the open on screen, everything will be scrutinized. It just means being forced to answer for it. With a few years out of the RHOA spotlight, Porsha Williams is about to return for Season 16. Will new revelations of her past come to light? Tune in to see!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock.