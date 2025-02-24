Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has not had an easy journey since she announced her divorce from Simon Guobadia. Their divorce has not been easy, and now it will become more difficult as it was revealed that Simon had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Simon is currently at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, where he is being listed as in "ICE custody." In response, Porsha Williams released a statement on her Instagram about the situation, saying, "It's disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment, my priority is moving forward with my family."

Simon has become one of the many people to have been going through detainment ever since President Donald Trump stepped into office and signed a mass deportation plan in which illegal immigrants may risk being deported. Even though he is being held in custody, this is not the first time that Simon has been detained ever since he came to the United States from Nigeria. With his detainment it brings up the question of how his divorce from Porsha would move forward, as they were going through a toxic divorce in which he tried to get her to not film in their home for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Simon's Detainment