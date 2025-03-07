One of the longest-lasting "Friend of" cast members across any series in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe is The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shamea Morton Mwangi. As a fixture since Season 5, Shamea is finally getting her flowers by being bumped up to full-time Housewife. Throughout her tenure on the series, she's had bits and pieces of her story shared on screen, but one of the biggest elements of her character was her friendship with Porsha Williams.

Porsha Williams is one of those polarizing figures on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She's never been a villain, but she's found herself in some horrendous situations. She's never truly been the character you rooted for, but she's had her shining moments. But when it comes to her long friendship with Shamea, many fans have felt that she's never treated her as a good friend. Now that the two are on equal footing, it's time to see how the friendship will be tested.

Porsha Williams Skipped Shamea Morton's Wedding