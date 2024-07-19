The Big Picture Porsha's marriage to Simon was a sham, including fake relationships and lavish displays.

Porsha & Simon's messy divorce played out on social media, with both throwing insults and accusations.

Porsha's new romance with Future adds to her history of using men for financial gain, despite Future's reputation.

Porsha Williams forced us to pay attention to her sham of a marriage to alleged millionaire/billionaire Simon Guobadia. RHOA fans were never on board for the forced relationship with Porsha's former friend of the show Falyn Pina nee Guobadia, former husband aka Nigerian Sugar Daddy. Simon entered RHOA on the arm of his much younger, modelesque wife, while Porsha was complaining about her baby Daddy, Dennis McKinley to anyone who would listen. Falyn invited Porsha and the other housewives over to witness the extravagant lifestyle Simon afforded her and her three children. The scene during season 13, with Porsha and the other housewives admiring the opulence of Falyn's home was very telling. Knowing there is nothing an Atlanta housewife lives for more than opulence, it was not surprising that before Falyn could blink, the not quite single Porsha had snatched her Nigerian-born, Atlanta-bred alleged millionaire from under her perfectly manicured toes.

During the hiatus after RHOA Season 13 wrapped, social media were trending with news of Porsha's new romance. Not only was she unapologetically sporting Simon like a designer handbag, but she posted a video with both Simon and Dennis appearing to be socializing together with the caption #lovewins. People have always questioned Porsha's intelligence, but one can never question her ability to get fans talking. Claiming her ex, Dennis, and her new love, Simon, were making nice for the sake of her adorable daughter PJ was a stretch, but Porsha's proven over the years that she is creative with her untruths. Her IG shenanigans paid off in a spin-off series where she attempted to convince fans that the still married Simon and her ex-Dennis were one big happy blended family. Producers didn't buy it and neither did the fans and the show was canceled as quickly as it premiered with most viewers giving Porsha an extended eye roll at her dramatic antics. Attempting to create a world where she was the center of both Dennis and Simon's attention may have worked in her dreams, but it backfired miserably on the show. Undeterred, Porsha and Simon kept pushing their lovestory like an IG miniseries.

Porsha and Simon's Romance Ended Badly

There were pictures of the two jetsetting to exotic locations, videos of Simon worshiping Porsha's beauty as she walked about swathed in Nigerian garb and wanna be candid LIVES of the two of them attempting to convince their social media audience that their love was playful and real. Porsha donned three different wedding gowns and sold pictures of three different ceremonies to mainstream tabloids. For fifteen picture perfect months the charades continued until finally the house of cards came tumbling down and Porsha took to social media to announce she was getting a divorce. Again, collective eyes rolled as fans waited to hear a response from Simon. After a brief stint of pledging his undying love and commitment to his wife, Simon quickly abandoned the facade and the games began. The two began lobbying insults and accusations at one another via Instagram and Twitter more aggressively than in a Williams sisters tennis match. Porsha's snarky insults and social media induced jabs did less to entertain her fans and more to confirm their suspicions that she wasn't the smartest housewife on the block.

Initially, Porsha claimed Simon had financial troubles and his citizenship was in question. She attempted to paint a picture of being the naive, loving wife, who learned too late that her husband was a fraud. Unfortunately for our RHOA heroine, Simon had receipts of his own, and it was clear that Porsha hadn't been fooled for fifteen months. Unlike her first husband Kordell Stewart or her daughter's father, Dennis, Simon wasn't going to back down quietly and allow Porsha's narrative to be the only one fans were privy to. In fact, even after Porsha accused him of being "sassy" because of his tit-for-tat clapbacks, Simon continued giving back to Porsha just as well as she served it up to him on social. Simon showed off new beautiful women, bought another Rolls-Royce and shared footage of his birthday and vacation overseas. Simon's posts became more housewife worthy than Porsha's and fans began cheering him on. Simon accused Porsha of attempting to use him for his money and attempted to block her from filming the new season of RHOA in his home. They both gave conflicting stories for Porsha attempting to collect her things from his house, which resulted in Simon calling the police on Porsha and the crew she brought with her.

Porsha and Simon Continue To Throw Insults

Porsha's usual nice/nasty attitude wasn't working with Simon, although many viewers labeled him as equally foolish for attempting to assassinate the character of a woman he married and divorced in less than two years. Fans seemed convinced that fair exchange was not robbery and dismissed 85% of both Porsha and Simon's stories about one another. The most recent allegations, once again, have Simon and Porsha looking equally ridiculous. Simon accused Porsha of cheating with hip hop rapper and romance assassin Future. Porsha clapped back with a full definition of erectile dysfunction, suggesting that Mr. Nigerian Moneybaggs had performance issues in the bedroom. For both Simon and Porsha these allegations make them both worthy of reality television ridicule.

Simon has to know that very few people would have any drop of sympathy for him as a supposedly wealthy man who leaves one young beautiful woman for another without testing her character. Some would even say that a woman who would start a relationship with a man she met through his wife lacks moral fortitude and character. Simon's attempt at convincing fans that he is a victim to Porsha's seduction consistently falls on deaf ears. On the other hand, for the RHOA star to entertain a man who is internationally known for emotional manipulation at the highest level speaks to her rash yet horrible decision-making when it comes to men.

Porsha's Latest Conquest Future Embarrassed Larsa Pippen

Future has created a brand as a sexual sniper, taking down some of the most talked about names, in reality and social media, including Larsa Pippen (while she was married to Scottie Pippen), Lori Harvey, Blac Chyna, dancer/model Joie Chavis, model Aaleeyah Petty and of course Ciara, just to name a few. Future's public conquests pale in comparison to his private ones, with industry insiders whispering in awe of his conquests. Adding Porsha to the list is a coup for the rapper, simply because of the foolishness of Porsha's situation with Simon, but it shows that inside her beautiful coiffed head there isn't much common sensibility. Future went viral, to pose the question, "You gone cry in this phantom or that Nissan?" While women everywhere clutched their pearls at his bluntness, a large majority, including the beautiful RHOA cast member Porsha who would quickly acknowledge desiring to cry at a phantom. Porsha's entire history on the show exhibits her commitment to using men for financial gain at all costs. No one can fault her for her pursuits because her suitors are well aware of her intentions, but the fact that she would add an infamous suitor that couldn't outsmart her blindfolded with his hands tied behind his back, suggests she hasn't learned much since leaving her former NFL football hubby Kordell Stewart.

The stark differences between Simon and Future are magnanimous, making it an unfair fight for Porsha. She would do better keeping her marks to foreign men who are much older than her and don't have access to rock star level hip hop artists have. It's only a matter of time before Porsha hears something akin to Future's infamous diss to an unassuming young woman hoping to score big when he flew her out of state, "I'm good luv, enjoy". Bless her heart, she really needed a few more classes on golddigging before she decided to up the ante to a much bigger fish used to swimming in much more dangerous waters. In the meantime, RHOA fans can continue watching the pre-show happening all day everyday on both Porsha and Simon's social media platforms.