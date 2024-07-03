The Big Picture Porsha Williams returns to RHOA after a tumultuous divorce from Simon Guobadia.

Williams opens up about her ex-husband's legal issues and past year of conflict.

Despite the challenges, she wishes him well and moves forward on the show.

Porsha Williams is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta one husband short. Williams, who was married to Simon Guobadia prior to her announcing her return, is now opening up about her ex-husband. Guobadia faced legal problems, including an immigration issue, before the pair parted ways and, reportedly, Guobadia is making the divorce incredibly hard on Williams, even preventing her from filming at times. Now, Williams is saying that she wishes him nothing but the best, even if she was dressing to make him remember what he lost.

Williams was on the celebration episode of Watch What Happens Live, which was celebrating the show's impressive 15-year run with host Andy Cohen. On the show with her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Phaedra Parks, the two were having fun and answering whatever questions Cohen threw their way. One of those questions happened to be about Williams' ex and left it to Cohen to get her to open up about Guobadia. Talking about her outfit, Williams joked that it was in honor of her now failed marriage. “This is a ‘be his peace’ outfit — I named it that in the dressing room,” Williams said. “I’m his peace. Or his headache. Or his wreaking havoc.”

This Is A Change

Despite the headache that Guobadia was causing Williams leading up to filming, it does seem as if she has had a change of heart about him. Or maybe this was her way of playing nice so that he'd actually let the divorce papers go through. “But I wish him well,” Williams said on Watch What Happens Live. “I honestly do.”

Williams has been fighting with Guobadia for the past year. He threatened Bravo with legal action if they filmed in their shared home and Williams continually opened up about how she did not think this was fair to her. Guobadia wasn't letting her divorce him easily and was fighting her at every turn (despite already seemingly moving on with another woman). So for Williams to be saying she wishes him "well" while on live television does show a change of heart, for better or worse. Maybe we'll get our answer when she shows up on Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

You can watch Williams on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and get excited about her returning to the series! All seasons are available to stream on Peacock

