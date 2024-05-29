The Big Picture Estranged husband demands proof of wife's 'multi-million' Bravo deal, sparking intense divorce battle.

Guobadia claims his wife's earnings are relevant to the prenup agreement, seeking access to financial information.

Williams fights to film on RHOA despite Guobadia's objections, signaling she's not one to back down.

If you thought that the divorce battle between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia could not get any worse, you were wrong. RadarOnline reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a ‘multi-million’ dollar deal with Bravo, and now her estranged husband is demanding receipts. After a 15-month marriage, the pair called it quits with Williams filing for a divorce. Since the separation, the pair have engaged in an intense divorce battle, and it has taken another turn. Guobadia wants all access, and he is clearly not going to stop until he gets it. After Williams announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Guobadia claimed that her earnings were “relevant” to their prenuptial agreement war, whilst Williams argued that the show had nothing to do with their prenup.

“The information sought in the deposition subpoena issued to True Entertainment is relevant to the Petitioner’s claims for relief and the Respondent’s claims and defences,” he said in his filed documents. The filing also said, “Wife’s financial status and whether her current financial status of earning multi-millions just a little over 12 months into the parties’ marriage would make enforcement of the prenuptial agreement fair.”

The ‘RHOA’ Star Fights Back

Williams’ exclusive deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment also came under fire with Guobadia’s ruling. His file stated, “The Wife publicly announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta just a few days prior to her filing of this divorce action. The Wife also publicly announced that she had entered into an overall scripted talent deal with NBC Universal Entertainment. It is apparent that Wife’s financial status and income have changed since the prenuptial agreement was executed in November 2022.”

Williams is not the one to back down from a fight. Despite Guobadia trying to block her work on RHOA, Williams does not take his threats lightly. She has also filed an emergency order by requesting to film at the mansion, as she claims that her livelihood depends on it. Williams’ lawyer had even offered for Williams to only film in selected parts of the house and stated that Guobadia and his possessions would not be shown on camera. However, Guobadia refused, even though this goes against what they agreed in the prenup before their marriage.

Williams already proved to not be the one to mess with when the divorce drama got catty. Maybe Guobadia should watch his back. Fans know that Guobadia has legal issues, which Williams has pointed out previously. Williams also alleged that he has debt, which may come back to hit him when the divorce drama heats up. Williams is returning to the show and is aiming to be more transparent. Fans can expect to hear more about the divorce. Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, and Kenya Moore will be returning along with some new faces.

You can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock.

