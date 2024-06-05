The Big Picture Porsha Williams was granted permission to film in the mansion amid the divorce drama, but cameras still not allowed.

Court reserves judgment on prenuptial agreement filming rules, so no enforcement till later.

Despite drama, Williams returns to 'RHOA', facing legal issues while pursuing an NBC deal. Bumpy ride ahead.

The divorce drama between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia has been heating up for months, and now it is close to reaching boiling point. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is still not able to film inside the mansion that she shared with Guobadia after she filed an emergency order to film inside the mansion. Although she was granted the right to stay in the mansion, and Guobadia has to ask for permission to film, cameras are still not permitted in the mansion for her upcoming season. RadarOnline obtained court documents from the end of May that detailed the decision to stay away from the filming issues for now.

“The parties raised the issue of whether the terms of the prenuptial agreement permits or prohibits filming/recording in the Marital Residence. As this matter was not formally noticed for an evidentiary hearing on the substantive issues surrounding the parties’ prenuptial agreement, the Court reserves those issues for later determination.”

“As such, there has been no consideration of the terms of the prenuptial agreement and whether it’s provisions prohibit, or allow, filming in the marital residence of the parties. Therefore, there should be no reliance on the Court for enforcement of either party’s position regarding the same until after such time as the issue has been heard and ruled upon by Judge Charles Eaton Jr”

Williams filed for a divorce earlier this year after 15 months of marriage. The pair married after his split from Falynn Pina, prompting speculation that Williams’ “stole” him away from her. Fans can stay tuned to Collider to hear more about their divorce proceedings.

Porsha Williams Returns to ‘RHOA’

Williams will be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta despite the divorce proceedings. Speaking on her return, she said that she would be more “transparent”. Fans have been excited to hear that she will be back but they are now expecting to hear more about the divorce proceedings.

It is not just the divorce that they want to hear more about. Guobadia has legal issues and is facing deportation. Even though it is not that likely for her to address these issues, the viewers want to hear all about it. Maybe William's divorce drama is what this season needs.

The divorce proceedings turned ugly as it made its way on social media. Williams’ income has changed as she makes her return and is involved in a “multi-million” deal with NBC Entertainment, and Guobadia has demanded receipts. The pair took their drama to the internet when he shaded Williams under a post of Shamea Morton’s Rolls-Royce, in which she responded to his legal issues.

Williams also expressed hopes to find sisterhood in her return. Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey will also return to the series, so hopefully, there will be some sisterhood on the show amid the divorce drama. The girls have already got her back. Moore and Williams tag-teamed Guobadia as he shaded Williams on the internet. That is the sisterhood Williams needs as the divorce proceedings heat up, especially in front of the cameras.

You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock.

