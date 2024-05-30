The Big Picture Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce drama continues with online shade.

Guobadia has legal issues dating back to the 80s, facing deportation now.

Other Real Housewives stars, like Kenya Moore, have joined in to support Williams.

Character count check:

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are not letting this drama lie anytime soon. Reality Tea reports that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has recently taken to Instagram to throw a little shade at Guobadia. The drama started when Williams filed for a divorce earlier in the year, and things turned ugly soon after that. They participated in a bitter and tense war during the divorce proceedings, from the documents to online. Now things have recently taken another turn when Williams targeted Guobadia online, as she and everyone know that Guobadia has legal issues.

On her Instagram story on her @porsha4real account, Williams asked a question. She wrote, “Happy Wednesday! “If a person concealed their criminal past & provided fake identification for a green card, is it still a valid green card in the US?” She also added, “#InquiringMinds.” Guobadia bit back and said, “I’m [going to need] people who think there are 265 days in a year to stay out of undertanding [sic] complex US immigration laws,” he wrote. He also added that this was “above your mediocre mind,” and misspelled “understanding” in his response.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

The Divorce Drama Continues

Image via Bravo

Guobadia’s legal issues spanned from the 80s when he committed financial crimes. Now he is facing deportation. Guobadia was accused of fraud after attempting to secure his American citizenship back in February 2024. Things were already tense when their marriage ended after 15 months, but Guobadia’s legal issues did not make things easy between them.

This is certainly not the first time Guobadia and Williams aired their dirty laundry online. In fact, Guobadia shaded Williams on Instagram not too long ago. Guobadia shaded Williams when he congratulated new Real Housewife Shamea Morton on her new Rolls-Royce on Instagram, and he added that he is looking “forward to watching the only cast member with a Rolls-Royce.” Of course, Williams was not going to let that go. Not only did she mention his ongoing legal issues, but she also pointed out that he was not exactly debt-free.

The divorce drama went to new heights when The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore responded to his shade. She was not going to let him get away with his shady comments either. She said, “Simon - I have a RR, but I bought my own” before ending her comment with #Selfmadequeen. This is the sisterhood that Williams needs, as she hoped to find sisterhood ahead of her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Williams will be back on your screens holding a peach after two years. Fans expect to hear details about her divorce, though it will be interesting how that will play out on camera. Williams has recently filed an emergency order to film at the mansion, which Guobadia refused. He has also tried to interfere with her deals and the show.

You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK