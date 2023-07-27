The Big Picture NeNe reveals that Cynthia Bailey is not a pushover and can handle anyone at any time, despite her often reserved demeanor. Cynthia has proven her true no-nonsense attitude, such as when she kicked Porsha Williams in a heated fight.

NeNe and Carlos discuss Cynthia kicking Peter Thomas out of their home, indicating that she was able to stand up to his "extra" side during their marital issues.

Peter Thomas has faced numerous failures in business, with unpaid taxes and debts leading to the closure of his Sports One location and financial struggles at his Bar One locations. He made racist comments blaming Black citizens for his financial struggles.

Carlos King’s interview with NeNe Leakes has sent shockwaves throughout the reality tv sphere, and it was only the first part of the full interview. In addition to several bits of insider information from NeNe’s perspective, there were a few things mentioned about Cynthia Bailey, namely her marriage to ex-husband Peter Thomas that has certainly perked a few ears.

Cynthia Bailey Is Not A Pushover

Image via Bravo

NeNe discussed how many of the housewives put on personas in order to protect themselves and their personal lives. She went on to share that Cynthia is no exception. While she may be on the more reserved side, NeNe said she can handle anyone at any time. She states, “Cynthia doesn’t read people. She READS people.” For those of you who are unaware, to read someone is to find a personal flaw in the opposite person that is both smart, devastating, and hilarious. While Cynthia never came off as weak, it did seem to viewers that Peter was taking advantage of their relationship. His big “extra” personality came off strong, and in comparison, Cynthia often seemed too quiet.

One example of this is during season six, when the wives discover Peter and Gregg in a heated argument. The fact that Gregg was embroiled in a shouting match took everyone, on-screen and off, and naturally, NeNe stepped in to fight alongside her man. The energy in the room is incredibly tense and borderline violent, and where was Cynthia? Standing in the back, shocked. One fan in a recap actually did refer to her as “weak” in that moment, but Cynthia has given glimpses of her true no nonsense attitude. Especially in season seven in the infamous Lake Lanier fight. While on the boat, Porsha Williams decides to hash out the feud between herself and Cynthia. It escalated pretty quickly, and when Porsha got in Cynthia’s face all hell broke loose, and in front of television royalty Kim Fields, who probably decided to quit the show at this moment. Porsha must have thought she could get in Cynthia’s face without consequence, so she ramped it up and got in her face, all of a sudden things get violent and Cynthia kicks Porsha in her stomach. Porsha, who needed a full-grown man to hold her down, was surprised that Cynthia kicked her. It was clearly a moment that proves that Cynthia is not a pushover, literally.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: A Full Recast Needs To Happen To Salvage the Franchise

Carlos King Says Cynthia Kicked Peter Out

Image via Bravo

During the interview, while NeNe and Carlos were discussing Cynthia’s tougher side, NeNe makes a comment about Cynthia being able to get Peter together despite his dominant demeanor in their relationship. Carlos makes an innocuous comment about him witnessing Cynthia kicking Peter out of their home, adding that he had to sleep at his former Atlanta restaurant and longue, Bar One. While we cannot be sure as to when this actually occurred, we can guess that it was likely around the time their marital issues were coming to a head.

Peter Thomas Is A Failure, In Business and More

Image via Bravo

Peter and Cynthia were not only husband and wife, but they were also business partners, as Cynthia was a co-owner of Bar One and Sports One. When they divorced, Cynthia requested that Peter pay her back for a loan on a property worth $170,000. When Peter neglected to pay on time, Cynthia sued him. Luckily for Peter, she later dropped the suit. One can only imagine how relieved he was, given all the issues he was having on the restaurant front. His Sports One location in Charlotte, North Carolina closed due to $237,000 in unpaid taxes in 2019. 2023 has been no better for the failed restaurateur; he owed over $400,000 in rent for his Bar One location in Miami, and on July 26th, the news broke that his Baltimore location of Bar One is also deeply in debt with a combination of unpaid back wages, rent, and licensing with the city.