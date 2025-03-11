The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered on March 9, and fans were introduced to new faces. Porsha Williams made her return alongside Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Drew Sidora, and Phaedra Parks, who will appear later on in the season. Newbies include Brittany Eady, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell. However, there is one person who is missing from the cast, and that person is Kenya Moore.

Moore’s peach was taken away after an incident with Eady, though she can still return to the show. As the season premiered on Sunday, it appeared that Moore had been edited out, as she was cut from the opening credits. Moore seemed to be the topic of discussion among fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Instagram, Moore posted a screenshot of her name trending on X and wrote, “When they try to erase [you] but [you] are THE ONLY one trending.”

Kenya Moore Lost Her Peach During ‘RHOA’ Production