In 2008, the world was introduced to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the first predominantly Black cast in the reality television franchise for Bravo. It was an immediate success, with audiences quickly falling in love with the hilarious and dramatic storylines that took place. The cast has ebbed and flowed throughout the series, with a few consistent faces remaining. Fifteen years later, fans are over it, and rightfully so. The same people with the same issues season after season gets old, especially without the most iconic members of the franchise no longer being involved (i.e. fan favorites such as Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, and Phaedra Parks). Gone are the days of meme-able moments and questionable wigs. Ratings are low, and fans are calling for OGs like Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, and Sheree Whitfield to be let go because they're not sharing their lives and vulnerabilities. Sources say the cast fears their peaches will be snatched, even Kandi Burruss, who currently serves as the longest-running consecutive peach holder of the franchise. Some are calling for a younger and fresher cast who aren’t afraid to bare it all. And these calls are valid.

Fourteen Years of Kandi Burruss on 'RHOA'

Fourteen long years of Kandi. It’s time to be honest: Has Kandi really added anything to the show over the past fourteen years? Furthermore, what was her most compelling storyline --- outside of her meddling mama's consistent hate toward her husband Todd Tucker -- that didn’t involve clinging to another cast member's drama? The "Sex Dungeon" rumor? Okay. Listen, she does give great side-eye, but that’s about it. And this season it’s clear that the producers are favoring her. For example, stopping a boring restaurant scene to remind her about the “elephant in the room”. Why did they have to remind her of that? It was a big deal, and it seems clear that Kandi doesn’t want to talk about it. This is more of a detriment to herself because hiding things does not make good television. Between this and the same ol’ Todd sucks storyline, everything Kandi is giving this season is flat. Fans are ready for something new. This isn’t necessarily about bashing Kandi as a person; it’s more so about the fact that she does not make good television, alone. Kandi is an incredible songwriter and businesswoman, and she's beloved as a member of the iconic 90s girl group Xscape, which has spawned her two spinoff specials featuring the group. These are all incredible accomplishments that make her a very admirable person. It would be so great to be able to admire who she is as a businesswoman without being forced to watch her as a housewife.

Shereé’s Baffling Boo and Businesses

Speaking of boring, there is "She by Shereé", the latest in the Queen of Failed Businesses saga. A launch that didn’t even leave the ground. And when it did, it was on the backs of clothes produced by another company -- a company that, should be noted, utilizes what is essentially slave labor to create its products. Fans quickly noticed the carbon copy looks of the brand, and Shereé was put on blast yet again. But really though, everyone knows this company, and yet she really tried to play in the faces of her fans? She should have some respect for her fans, but it's clear she’s too focused on being loyal to Marlo. Her willingness to protect Marlo’s misplaced anger at Drew was absolutely silly. Marlo’s emotions were valid, but to chew Drew out when Kandi is the person she’s actually mad at, is flat out dumb. And there's also her love life.

Remember a classic movie trope where a person asks another person to be their fake romantic partner, only to fall in love later on? Well, replace those two people with a serial narcissist and a woman trying to stay relevant, while also removing the love bit, and you have Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt. Fans of Love and Marriage Huntsville know of Martell’s antics ad nauseum. He is a serial cheater who has publicly sown his royal oats. Anyone with a brain who watches the show can see that. Is he extremely good-looking? Absolutely. A good father? Depends on who you ask. But that’s all he’s really got going for him. So, when news leaked that Sheree and Martell had begun a relationship fans were confused, while his baby mama was outraged. It was perplexing. Their being together makes no sense. Perhaps it's purely physical for Shereé, who was only recently ready to confirm that they were a couple, while Martell plays coy about their status and continues to obsess over his ex-wife on his reality series on OWN. Regardless of this relationship, fans are also feeling underwhelmed by her presence this season. Shereè was initially a force to be reckoned with who could throw shade with the best of them. Now that she’s back on the show, she’s a bit, well, boring. Is the focus on her new relationship to blame? Probably.

'RHOA' Needs a New Cast

It’s time to snatch the peaches. Between the blasé drama and fans missing the excellence that is Nene, it feels like it's time for Bravo to make some changes. Big changes. The things that initially drew audiences into the show can no longer be found. Everyone is tired of Kenya’s whining and self-victimizing, not to mention, she's barely touching the surface on her drawn-out divorce from Marc Daly. Furthermore, is “Strippergate" really going to be the last exciting bit of major drama the series has to offer? There is an opportunity for Bravo to revitalize everything and shine the light on a whole new generation of housewives itching to bring their drama into the light. Give a refresh like they did for NYC. They really need to take the fans' advice, especially after the ratings dip they’re seeing in season fifteen. Take the plunge, Bravo.

To quote the true queen of RHOA, “I said what I said.”