Does the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 actually suck? Depends on who you ask. But we're entering the season with some very high-stakes, so the pressure is on. The new cast for the long-running Bravo series is easily one of the biggest wildcards. There's a lot of change that's been happening all over Bravo, but this new shift in the lineup on RHOA has caused many fans to believe that it's just not going to be the best season it could be.

Thanks to the promo photo drop, our cast will feature seven peach-holders and one "Friend of." Of course, one legendary star was very much missing in the black, gold, and leopard print themed: Kenya Moore. As much as she'd love to take credit for the make or break of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we simply cannot give her that. At least not right now. But with her absence, it means that there is no defined villain. Instead, there is one returning cast member from Season 15, two former peach-holders making their Frick and Frack reunion a reality, a long-time "Friend of" finally getting her flowers, three newbies who have yet to pop preseason, and long-time cast member returning in "Friend of" capacity who doesn't seem to want to be there. Season 16 is a wild card season. We have immense hope, but after being perhaps the dominating franchise in the Bravo universe, there is reason to have trepidation.

'RHOA' Features a Lot of Changes