Amid an awkward divorce from her husband Ralph Pittman, Drew Sidora started off Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta by being incredibly messy. While Ralph is living in her basement, Drew is hitting the club scene with the co-parent of her one-time friend Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley. Drew and Dennis claim to have a platonic business relationship, promoting Drew’s music together. But Drew isn’t as innocent as she presents in the series, and the mess she is causing is certainly a bid to keep her storyline interesting on Bravo this season of the reality series.

And it is absolutely working. When Porsha sharply inquired to an off-camera producer if she was allowed to break the fourth wall and read Drew’s text messages out loud? Chills. Porsha and Dennis getting into an on-camera confrontation again, after their disastrous vacation on Porsha’s spin-off series? This is what we want to see. Drew being messy has forced a level of honesty from Porsha about where she is at in her relationship with her ex, when it is clear she wanted to control that narrative without Dennis coming onto her platform to contradict her.

Drew Sidora's Music Career Has Impacted Her Friendship With Porsha Williams on 'RHOA'

Image via Bravo

Drew kicked off the season with a stellar revelation, blithely commenting that her soon-to-be ex-husband had been ordered by the court to live in the couple's basement during their contentious divorce. At the end of last season, Drew made the cringe decision to serenade her husband about their split at the Season 15 reunion, which seemed like the final nail in the coffin for the narrative about their relationship on the series. But the beginning of Season 16 has made clear that Drew understands she will have to bring more than her divorce-drama this season to keep viewers interested.

Drew has committed to her career as a touring pop-diva, but she is using this storyline as a way to get incredibly messy with Porsha, who is arguably the returning Queen of RHOA. Porsha is also in the middle of a divorce after finding out her husband, Simon Guobadia, had several other wives as well as immigration issues. But Porsha isn't focused on her divorce drama either this season, because Drew has grabbed her full attention.

In a sympathetic scene, Drew explained to her friends that choosing to work with Dennis was simply about supporting her children while she is in the middle of a costly divorce. However, Atlanta is widely known to be filled with aspiring music producers, and Drew has been building connections in the industry for several years at this point. Drew chose Dennis specifically as her music producer, knowing he was Porsha's ex and that appearing at clubs in Atlanta with him would cause a stir in the press and in the friend group. It seemed like an extremely calculated move on Drew's part.

Porsha Had to Pivot to Keep Control of the Narrative on 'RHOA'