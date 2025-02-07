Kandi Burruss isn't happy with how things are going on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Burruss left the show but shared her feelings on Kenya Moore's exits from the show mid-season and Phaedra Parks' return to the show. Parks was fired from the reality show after she spread a rumor about Burruss so Burruss' reaction to Parks' return isn't surprising. Her anger was all rooted in the fact that you can see Parks twerking for a few seconds in the trailer but Moore, who started the season as a full-time cast member, was not featured at all in the trailer for Season 16.

During an Amazon Live, Burruss spoke about the trailer for the new season. "Now, I would like to say out of all the things, I was pissed about that," Burruss said. "I personally think that Kenya started this season out at least. We all know that. We're not privy to how they're going edit or whatever whatever. But I'm like y'all couldn't even let her picture be a part of the show? The other friends of the show had pictures. You know what I'm saying? Cynthia had a picture and Cynthia's my girl, I love her. So this is no shade to Cynthia. She needs a picture too. But what I'm saying is, even if, why wouldn't y'all put Kenya in the picture?" She went on to share her upset over Parks getting included, saying "Then you threw somebody else at the end of the clip, honey, a twerk session. For two seconds but you couldn't put Kenya, who filmed half of that season?"

One fan responded in the comments, saying "Kenya is on punishment for her behavior just like Phaedra was on punishment for hers. Actions have consequences." Many fans were trying to point out to Burruss that Parks did suffer the consequences of her actions for what she did to Burruss and now that is what is happening with Moore after what she did to Eady on the show. Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, at the time, were accused by Parks of wanting to drug Porsha Williams as well as their friend Shamea Morton so that they could take advantage of them.

Kenya Moore Left 'RHOA' After an Altercation with Brittany Eady

Image via Bravo, NBC Universal

During Season 16 of the show, Moore reportedly shared a private picture of Eady at a group outing that left Eady upset and Moore on the outs with Bravo. It led to Moore leaving the show but talking about potentially returning later in the season. The images that Moore shared of Eady are being labeled as "revenge porn" and it resulted in her immediately being left out of the rest of the season. Her lack of inclusion in the promo images and trailer is not surprising and her owning up to what she did, just as Parks did when it came to her issues with Burruss, is what needs to happen.