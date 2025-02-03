The teaser for The Real Housewives of Atlanta return is coming and fans spotted Kenya Moore in the trailer, but she's nowhere near a main cast member. The former beauty queen was reportedly fired from the show after she shared explicit photos of fellow housewife Brittany Eady without her consent. She says her exit was her choice. While she has stated that she hasn't put a return out of the realm of possibility, fans still wondered how much she'd end up being on the show in Season 16. The new teaser for the show had fans talking, one thought they could see Moore's shadow in a shot and from there on, Moore was interacting with posts about the season on social media.

Moore responded to a fan on X who said "We won" when they thought they had found Moore in a scene in the show's teaser. Moore wrote "Not me," in response. But fans began to share their upset over the fact that Moore was left out of the cast photo for Season 16. One fan photoshopped Moore in to loom over the housewives. The edit makes Moore look like Mufasa in The Lion King. Moore reposted the X post, writing "Hahahhahaha I love you guys."

Moore also reposted a fan who wrote "And they thought Porsha and Phaedra were going to be the most talked about when the trailer dropped. My god today." There is no information on just how much Moore will be included in the season up until her encounter with Eady.

Kenya Moore Speaks on Her Actions In Season 16

Image via Bravo

At the time of her exit, Moore stood by her belief that she didn't do anything wrong and as recently as November, she spoke about how the entire situation would work out in her favor. “I know I’m a tough cookie,” she told Us. “I think for me, in the history of me in this whole TV world or reality TV world, I think that what I say always comes to light. The truth always comes to light, and I’m always right. … No one wants to be in a situation where you’re painted in a way that you know isn’t the truth or is rooted in the truth.”

Moore went on to talk about the situation and how she had to focus on the positives. “No one wants to read awful things about themselves, not be able to speak up and not be able to tell your truth. I’ve learned in my age that I have survived much worse. It’s fun to be able to take anything negative and put it behind you and focus on only things that are positive.” She later apologized for her actions while appearing on The Tamron Hall Show, saying showcaing the photos of Eady was in "poor taste."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 premieres on March 9 on Bravo.