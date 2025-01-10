Marlo Hampton had been a friend of the wives on The Real Housewives of Atlanta prior to getting her own peach. She lost it after Season 15 and says that she left the show to spend time with her nephews. Now, the reality star and podcaster is opening up about how she felt getting that peach and what the future could be for her if she were to return to the show. On the Across Generations podcast, she gave fans hope that eventually, she could be back on the series.

“After 8 years, I finally got my peach. The world was happy. To fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, that was a big deal. To be honest with you, I was not happy about it. I loved being a Friend," Hampton revealed. She went on to explain that when she got the peach, the show itself wasn't in the best place and even said that it got "dark" while she was on. "The show was in a bad place and don’t think I can just come and save the show. I came on with the originals. It was a different kind of show. A different time and age. The show got dark."

Marlo Hampton Talks Potentially Coming Back

Image via Bravo

Hampton explained that the energy was different from seasons past, saying that the cast didn't respect each other. "A lot of us didn’t have respect for each other. We went too far below the belt – including me. And a lot of the girls have never respected me. They hated my story and hated that I was sitting on the couch with them. I’ve been to jail before. I’m from 5 different foster homes. I’m from the hood. But [being there] is what God has my story to be.”

When pressed about potentially returning to the show, she clarified that she'd do it but it wouldn't be with a peach of her own again. "Would I go back? If I go back, I want to go back as a friend. I would want [the peach] money. But I’m not big on a title. And I don’t know if it’s because of my upbringing. I’m big on getting the job done, being the best at my job, and getting paid. The title could be a janitor, but as long as I’m getting the money I want and need…I’m ok.” You can see Hampton on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

