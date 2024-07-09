The Big Picture Kenya Moore suspended, Phaedra Parks possibly returning to RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to look different. Kenya Moore was suspended for displaying revealing photos of Brittany Eady at her spa event while filming Season 16 of the reality series. The production found her actions violated their code of conduct and didn't ask her to return. Moore first appeared in the franchise in season 5. She has befriended and antagonized many housewives, but she went too far this time.

Phaedra Parks was fired for crossing a boundary years ago. She later was cast in Married to Medicine and The Traitors. She was so entertaining and well-liked on the murder mystery show that there were rumors she might return to RHOA. Sources claim that the rumors are correct.

Phaedra Parks Reportedly Returning to 'RHOA' and Another OG Filming More

Love B Scott reports that sources claim Parks and production are working hard on negotiating her return for season 16. The goal was for the deal to conclude so she could attend Cynthia Bailey’s event at Lake Bailey this past weekend, but missed it. Her contract with Married to Medicine is reportedly throwing a wrench into the plan. The same sources claim Bailey has been filming more scenes lately.

Bravo confirmed the cast list for season 16 in May. Porsha Williams, who took a break for two seasons, and Drew Sidora have returned. Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley are friends who will appear. Porsha is currently estranged from her husband Simon Guobadia after she filed for divorce. That will likely be part of her story for the new season.

Parks has already reunited with Shereé Whitfield on The Traitors, and they were allies. She told Extra TV that the ladies on Married to Medicine are very different from the housewives. The cast is full of professionals who can also be shady. Her ex-husband Apollo Nida appeared at the reunion to address their co-parenting. Parks said she keeps in touch with Williams and Marlo Hampton. "I talked to all my Housewives sisters and so we'll see what happens over there," she said. Parks claimed Williams tried to recruit her to return. "Frick and Frack will go in history as you know," she said. "We've had wonderful times together. I'm super excited for her and she's excited to be back."

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to premiere in 2025.

