The Big Picture Phaedra Parks makes a comeback on Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, bringing exceptional television.

Fans are excited about Phaedra's return after Kenya Moore's departure.

The OG housewife's revival breathes new life into the reality series.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to oh so sweet now that the legend herself, Phaedra Parks, has been confirmed to return to the show. Following a six-season break and an exceptional run on the second season of The Traitors, Phaedra Parks is getting her peach back, with many fans rejoicing. Phaedra's return to the show comes on the heels of Kenya Moore's swift exit at the beginning of filming Season 16.

As one of the premiere franchises in The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been entertaining audiences since 2008. With fifteen seasons under its belt, the series follows the personal and professional lives of the fabulous women living in Atlanta, Georgia. The guilty-pleasure series has catapulted many of its stars to the reality television pantheon.

Phaedra Parks Is Destined To Bring Exceptional Television, Again

The off-season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been exceptionally spicy. With speculation about how Season 16 would proceed following the departure of Kenya Moore, fans were eager to see if one of the early stars of the series would come to the rescue. As she posted on her social media, "You called. I answered." Accompanied by a photo of herself holding a peach as she departed a private jet with fabulous pieces of luggage, Phaedra Parks revealed that she would be returning to the program that helped make her a superstar. Phaedra is no stranger to reality television as she is also a part of the cast of Bravo's Married to Medicine. She will be joining Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta following the filming of Season 11 of Married to Medicine.

Phaedra Parks joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 3 and remained with the program until Season 9. Despite not being on the series, Phaedra continued to make appearances on various other reality television shows, including her meme-making moments on The Traitors. The Bravolebrity has continued to make her star status shine. Many fans, as well as RHOA star Porsha Williams, hoped that Phaedra would receive the call to save this reboot season of the program. And here she is! How Season 16 will handle Kenya Moore and the alleged reveal of sexually explicit photos of her co-star is yet to be seen, but Phaedra's casting announcement has breathed brand-new life into hoping The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be back and better than ever.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

