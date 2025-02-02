Porsha Williams is opening up about her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, which is set to premiere on March 8, 2025. The Bravolebrity took a two-season break from the show and was extremely nervous about her return. However, she has confessed that Cynthia Bailey was her rock through everything. According to Williams, Bailey, who is coming back as a friend of the show in the upcoming season, was her closest confidant.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Williams called Bailey “The best friend of the show” and praised her supportive nature. Bailey left the show back in 2011, after eleven seasons. But Williams shared that she wanted to help everyone as soon as she returned. “I felt like when she came back in, she was genuinely interested in what we had going on,” gushed Williams. She referred to Bailey as everyone’s “big sis” and expressed how much she loves her for it.

As reported by PEOPLE in November 2024, Bailey echoed similar sentiments during the Two Ts in a Pod live podcast event. The reality star admitted that the show had lost some of its momentum in recent years, but Bailey believes that RHOA Season 16 will breathe new life into the franchise. According to her, combining some “fresh blood” and bringing back fan-favorite cast members is exactly what the show needs.

Porsha Williams Felt Like a Rookie When She Returned to ‘RHOA’