After two seasons away, Porsha Williams has finally returned home to The Real Housewives of Atlanta! Fans have eagerly been awaiting the southern queen’s return and only two episodes in, Porsha is already making waves. The second episode kicked off with Porsha confronting Drew Sidora over Drew asking Porsha’s ex-boyfriend / the father of her daughter Pilar, Dennis McKinley, to film. Episode one explained that Drew had started working with Dennis to bring her music to new levels, which seemed like quite an odd choice given that Dennis’ career has largely been focused on his hot dog empire and his only foray into music seems to be the children’s record he had produced for Pilar. With Atlanta being a city filled with countless known music producers, Dennis certainly seems like a strange choice.

Porsha kicked the episode off by asking production if she could break the fourth wall to truly address the situation, which production immediately green lit. Porsha called out Drew for not only asking Dennis to film with her, but for also asking production to film a photo shoot for Drew to help promote Porsha’s hair company, Go Naked Hair, which Drew is an ambassador for. And things are only getting worse.

Drew Sidora Is Not Known For Being Honest on 'RHOA'

Image via Bravo

These things on their own may not seem like a huge deal. However, it does raise red flags that Drew is requesting to film two separate segments that both link to Porsha. Porsha has long been a fan favorite and Bravo-obsessed social media pages have been begging for her return since she first left the franchise. So anything that has to do with Porsha, whether coming directly from Porsha or others trying to use her return for their own relevancy, is likely going to make it into an episode and will be devoured by fans. The fact that Drew is working hard to orchestrate two separate filming opportunities that can be linked to Porsha seems to be her attempt to ride Porsha’s coattails and to benefit personally from her return.

It’s no secret that Drew has not exactly been a fan favorite during her time on RHOA and last season's messy divorce, and an absolutely cringe-worthy reunion performance (I am still trying to erase that from my memory to this day) did not do her any favors. She’s not exactly known for being honest about her intentions or actions and so it makes perfect housewife logic to try and use Porsha's return as a stepping stone for filming, and to likely try to get some positive feedback from fans. For her to request to film a photo shoot for Go Naked Hair, without it actually being scheduled by the business itself, or first running it by Porsha, the current business owner, is strange. We wouldn't see George Clooney scheduling his own shoot for Nespresso without the company's knowledge because that's not how promotions work.

This Isn't Porsha's First Turn at Housewives 101

Image via Bravo

Her miscalculation, however, was how experienced Porsha is in the world of housewife logic. She immediately saw through Drew’s attempt and called her out for it. It’s important to note that Porsha is currently going through a very messy divorce and she has noted how important it is for her and Dennis to remain positive co-parents for Pilar. Having him film with another housewife gives him access to the housewife platform, without Porsha around, to ensure he does not overshare or potentially speak out emotionally against Porsha. Their relationship dynamic is delicate and Porsha wants to protect it for the benefit of their daughter.

We already know from previous seasons that Dennis is not one to shy away from the limelight and so it makes sense for Porsha to be wary of this. It also creates the opportunity for filming to become Drew and Dennis versus Porsha, putting an actual housewife against her ex, whose only real relevance is his attachment to her, and another housewife who is currently grasping for relevance. Let's keep the season about the ladies and stop trying to give exes storylines unnecessarily.