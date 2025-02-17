Suffice to say, a LOT has happened in Porsha Williams' life since her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After leaving the series following Season 13, Porsha officially made things official with Nigerian business Simon Guobadia. They were wed in 2022, and everything seemed to be going swimmingly. When it was revealed that Porsha may be back in the running to return as a peach-holder, she was set to return as Mrs. Simon Guobadia. However, the two filed for divorce in February 2024.

With Porsha returning to the series, fans are expecting the star to fill in the gaps regarding her relationship and separation. But more importantly, it's imperative that she address the facts revolving around the Falynn Pina controversy. After appearing multiple times alongside Porsha in Season 13, fans are still questioning the timeline of events and how Porsha ended up with her then-co-star's estranged husband. With Season 16 likely to heavily feature Porsha, what better time than now to address the questions and finally set the record straight?

Porsha Williams' Past Is A Present Mess on 'RHOA'