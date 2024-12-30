Porsha Williams is heading back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she seems to have a new man with her. The reality star has been filming her return to the show while also going through a divorce with Simon Guobadia. Originally, he made it hard for Williams to film for the show, but a judge allowed her despite their ongoing issues. According to a new interview, Williams said she's not letting her split from Guoabia slow her down, and she's already moving on romantically.

Recently, Williams spoke to E! News about her love life and shared that there is someone who has caught her attention. “I do have one person that I’m really into.” She went on to clarify that she isn't really looking at just one person. “But I still got a lot juggling right now. But there is someone I’m liking a little more than others.” Williams was asked if her friends were trying to set her up with people and she responded by saying “My friends are crazy.”

While there is one person she likes more than others, Williams also made it clear that she's still going through a divorce and she isn't into something more serious. “I’m still clearly going through the divorce and all that. They are all just being patient. Honestly, I think I hit a point in the beginning of the divorce like you don’t even want to think of a man.” She even went on to talk about the struggle of dating while going through a divorce. “Actually, I don’t want to be with another human at all. But then it’s like, ‘I wanna date! Find me someone!’ They’re like, ‘Nope. nope. We’re gonna wait until the divorce is signed.”

Porsha Williams' Ex-Husband May Be With Shereé Whitfield

Williams shared that her friends were setting her up with men and said that she found her current favorite on her own. “They have a list of guys that they all have ran down and told me ‘this is this person.’ But they’re not trying to hook me up just yet and let me heal and deal.” And the conversation then turned to Shereé Whitfield. Rumors swirled that Whitfield and Guobadia were embarking on a romantic relationship. Williams clarified that Whitfield knew Guobadia prior to the two being on the show. "He knew her before. He was actually friends with a lot of us prior to coming on the show. So, it makes sense.”

