Porsha Williams returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 after a two-season hiatus, and right away confronted viewers with raw emotion over her bitter divorce from entrepreneur Simon Guobadia. The premiere of RHOA Season 16, that aired on March 9, 2025, on Bravo, saw Williams breaking down in tears, and she openly grappled with the fallout of a marriage she initially believed would last forever.

Porsha has always had a vibrant personality and not to forget, a complicated love life! First, it was sadly her turbulent marriage to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, then her much-publicized engagement and split from Dennis McKinley, father of her daughter Pilar Jhena, now nearly six years old. Her relationship with Guobadia, however, began in April 2021 amid controversy, and appeared like a fairytale second chance. But it seems that behind closed doors, cracks were emerging.

Williams, who briefly stepped away from RHOA for two seasons to focus on personal growth and her ventures, including publishing her memoir The Pursuit of Porsha, revealed that her separation from Guobadia — initially announced in February 2024 after nearly two years of marriage — was rooted in deep trust issues. “When you're married, I'm old-school — you don't go out and tell people what's going on in your house," she confessed during the episode. "But there were serious trust issues and lies. The man I married was not who he claimed to be."

Porsha Claims That There Were a Lot of “Untruths” in Their Relationship