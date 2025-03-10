The Real Housewives of Atlanta staple Porsha Williams sauntered into her interview with The Breakfast Club in an array of royal-colored gloves, fur and fabulousity. The OG housewife is returning to Bravo’s Atlanta zip code in the anticipation of reclaiming her throne and the three years that have lapsed between her last RHOA appearance. In the first episode Season 16, Porsha is seen dramatically sitting down with the same attorney that handled her divorce from Kordell Stewart. Porsha puts on a commendable performance, insisting she never imagined being back in this office for a second divorce. She still refuses to admit that professing her love for a man who was still married at the time might have doomed the marriage for failure.

Porsha sat down with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and guest host Loren Losa for an alleged candid conversation that ended up being more of the same propaganda Porsha has been spoon-feeding audiences since she posted a photo on her social media 4 years ago announcing her relationship with a then-very married and allegedly wealthy Simon Guobadia. Simon was introduced to RHOA audiences by his wife Falynn Pina, who was introduced to the RHOA crew via Porsha. Porsha’s relationship with Simon was scandalous enough on its own, but Porsha upped the ante by posting a video of her new still married boo Simon with her daughter’s husband, Dennis McKinnley. Porsha reflected on the moment from years ago with Charlamagne. “I am always putting ingredients together that don’t mix. Maybe I can’t cook,” she joked, “because why would I do that?”

The faux pas at the beginning of her relationship with Simon paled in comparison to the backlash Porsha received from sticking beside Simon as he finalized his divorce and the two married within the year. Fifteen months later the blogs revealed Porsha had filed for divorce after learning Simon’s millions had fraudulent energy attached to them. Simon’s citizenship was brought into question, and it was revealed that the Nigerian businessman’s documentation wasn’t intact. Porsha filed for divorce but was initially quiet on social media. Simon, on the other hand, publicly begged Porsha not to end the marriage and resigned himself to winning her back. And now, Porsha is reinvinting history, and viewers nor her co-stars are buying it.

The Divorce Is Messier Than Their Hookup

Simon’s plight to win his wife back was short-lived, and eventually she responded, threatening to tell his business if he didn’t leave her alone. The back and forth over social media went on for weeks, becoming muddier and muddier with each post. At one point, Simon accused Porsha of attempting to physically intimidate him with hoodlums coming to the house with her to retrieve her belongings. Porsha accused Simon of suffering from erectile dysfunction and not being able to sexually satisfy her.

During her visit to The Breakfast Club, Porsha acted as if the social media war had never happened. She insisted that she was completely in love with Simon and begged him to be honest before she was forced to divorce him to protect her daughter’s future. In one breath, she claimed she wanted to be with Simon for the rest of her life and in the next breath she called him a snake. “I’m sure he is going to be fine. He is a snake, he’ll slither his way out of this and be on to the next,“ she waved dismissively.

Porsha Does a Great Job Portraying the Perfect Southern Submissive Wife

Throughout the interview, it wasn’t clear if Porsha was filming a confessional scene for RHOA or to be an extra in a Stepford Wives flick, but what was clear is that her goal was to be entertaining. “I think my life just makes for good TV. There were so many times over the last three years that Lauren and I would say we wish the cameras were there. It just makes for good TV,” she laughed. Early in the interview she was asked if she would date another African, and she said no, however later she recanted that statement also. “Would I date another Nigerian? I mean I’m Nigerian, so why not?”

She then went on to explain she wasn’t currently dating because she still had Simon’s energy around her. “But would I get married again? Yes, what because of him I shouldn't find my happiness?” She went on to explain that being a cancer means that she loves the idea of love. She also says women are judged more harshly when it comes to having relationships than men. “We say we want women to be soft and open, but then people are mad at women like J Lo, Kim Kardashian and Elizabeth Taylor for doing just that,” she said.

Her commentary was all over during the hour-long interview, but because she is beautiful and animated, she is entertaining to watch. At one point, Charlamagne pressed her about moving on in another relationship and Porsha shared her secret to catching wealthy men. “I love being a wife. I love saying that I’m somebody’s wife. I love waking up in the morning at the foot of your bed and asking what you need me to do. I’m very submissive, and I think wealthy men like that,” she shared, “I think it’s the southern girl in me.”

She insisted that she still loved Simon, but when Loren pressed her about her estranged husband's current whereabouts, and if he was indeed being deported, she feigned innocence. I really haven't inquired about it like that. I know as much as you know," she refuted. Later in the conversation she suggested it was in her best interest for Simon to still be in the states so that she could finalize the divorce.

Porsha Also Plays Dumb About Her Vindictive Behavior Toward Her Co-Stars

Interactions with Simon weren’t the only questionable topics raised during the interview. Host Loren Losa asked Porsha about the blow-up with Nene Leakes over an appearance on the Netflix series, The Upshaws. Nene shared in several interviews that Porsha refused to be filmed with her because she was holding a grudge. Nene and her then-boyfriend, Nyoniselah Sioh, were friends with Simon. Porsha denied any confrontation and insisted she left the set because the sound of Nene’s voice reminded her of the pain she was holding in due to her impending divorce. She claimed to be overcome with tears to the point that she had to leave the set and forfeit the segment. According to Porsha, Nene’s account was totally false and the result of misinformation.

Porsha’s interview with the breakfast club proved that she enjoys being on RHOA very much and is excited to return. It was also clear that she understands her assignment to entertain and embody the consummate housewife. Most of her explanations for confrontations or issues with others were not believable. Most importantly, her refusal to acknowledge the outcome of her marriage could’ve been directly related to the way she and Simon got together makes her come across as delusional. One thing is for sure and two things are for certain. Porsha will do all she can to retain her peach, including a few fabrications here and there, and secondly she will undoubtedly show up with a matching Stepford fiancé/husband in the near future.