The Big Picture Bravo execs are revamping Real Housewives of Atlanta due to its lowest-rated season and are considering recasting the show with fresh peaches.

The network is looking to cut costs by replacing some of the highest-paid housewives with new cast members who would work for less.

While some OGs may stay as friends of the housewives, it's unlikely that Porsha Guobadia or Kim Zolciak will return. Kenya Moore's complaints about edited storylines and fake personalities on the show have also been noted.

News has broken that Bravo execs are working fast to revamp The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise following the lowest rated season in the series history. This news breaks as Kenya Moore has recently been very vocal about being edited out of episodes this season.

New Peaches Wanted for the Revamped ‘RHOA’

Love B. Scott shared the news from their sources that Bravo is looking to recast RHOA due to the abysmal season they’ve had this year. The decision was allegedly made while the season 15 reunion was being filmed. Bravo execs are said to be thrilled with the current success the revamped RHONY franchise has had so far, and considering this in addition to fan calls for something different, this may be the perfect time to get some fresh peaches into the mix. The change will be a quick one, as they need to begin filming the second the new cast is put together. There are plenty of other reasons as to why Bravo would want to shake things up. RHOA currently has some of the highest paid housewives on the network. As an example, Kandi Burruss makes roughly $100,000 per episode, which is close to the amount some of the new RHONY housewives make for a full season. A new cast would provide them with the opportunity to cut those major costs.

Out With the Old and In With the New: ‘RHOA’ Edition

Sources have also shared that while they are looking to revamp the series entirely, they are entertaining the idea of keeping some OGs around as Friends of the housewives, similar to the route they took with the Real Housewives of Miami. This will depend on who they cast in the new version. B. Scott reports,

“Casting for fresh new peaches is already underway. We’re told production has been quietly reaching out to managers and agents looking for new girls. There’s no interest in bringing back any old faces either — not Porsha Guobadia nor Kim Zolciak," a source noted.

So, if there is an OG left to stay as a friend, we’re certain it won’t be these two making a return, despite the drama both could bring with their respective marital issues. Porsha left the show amid her controversial engagement to her co-star's estranged husband, while Kim is in the middle of a nasty divorce and has mounting financial issues. While we still have no answers or confirmations, it’s highly plausible to assume that someone like Marlo Hampton would be a potential former cast member to appear as a friend in the reboot. And while RHOA fans are probably still dreaming of a NeNe Leakes return, it may be time to let that dream go. It’s highly unlikely that any of the major stars from the series will be chosen to stay as a friend. Finding the new housewives will certainly be a challenge; the network has already struggled with finding new people for the series. Revamping the full cast is an even larger undertaking than they have faced prior. During a recent interview with Carlos King, Kenya Moore mentioned a problem that the casting process will definitely have to deal with. With the popularity the show has garnered, it will be difficult for the execs to find cast members who aren’t putting on a fake personality to seem exciting enough for the show, something Kenya said is a big problem for the network.

Kenya has been very vocal about her treatment this season, as much of her storyline has been edited out, and Team Twirl has also taken notice of this. In a tweet Kenya shared appreciation for her fans while simultaneously shading the network,

“Presenting the soft opening of @kenyamoorehairspa that was deleted from the finale. thank you #teamtwirl for getting LOUD so I can be SEEN. Thank you for seeing me #thesemotherfuckersaintstoppingme #RHOA #kenya

@BravoTV”

Between the cutting of Kenya’s plot and the overall lack of enthusiasm this season, it does make sense that Bravo execs are looking to make changes. Hopefully it’s a change for the better.