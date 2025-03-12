Part of the joy in watching any of The Real Housewives franchises is the voyeuristic peek into a lifestyle we'll never have and can only dream of. We watch and wish we could go on the vacations the ladies go on. We are envious of the luxury vehicles the women have. But it's the homes. Those not-so-humble abodes. When it comes to the lifestyles of the rich and famous reality stars, it's those incredulous homes that get us gagging.

When the women invite us into their homes, we see houses that are beyond unattainable. The walk-in closets have walk-in closets! There are rooms simply meant for show and never meant to use. The gardens. The pools. The everything! In nearly two decades of homes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta debuted a home that knocks every other house of the park. And the crazy thing is, we could have been given a tour for years! With the central figure of Season 16 being Shamea Morton Mwangi, the premiere was all about her. She introduced herself as the glue that keeps this new friend group together. She was the primary peach holder to host a party. And in doing so, we finally stepped foot into Shamea's mansion. I think I'm still trying to pick my jaw off the ground.

Shamea's Mansion Is a Scene Out of MTV 'Cribs'

When it came to the homes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the focus was always on the battle of the block between Chateau Sheree and Moore Manor. It almost became a joke watching the competition between Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore. And then, when both homes were finally complete, it was a battle over whose home was better. Truly comical for us to watch grown women bicker about whose home was the star of the street. Yes, we spent time at Lake Bailey, Cynthia Bailey's home as a single lady. Kandi Burruss may not have a name for her mansion, so we can call it Kandi's Kastle. And then there's Porsha Williams, who has been bouncing around due to circumstances. But once we were introduced to Shamea's $9 million-dollar mansion, it was over for everyone. I want to live in Sterling Hall. Surely Shamea and her husband, Gerald Mwangi, have a spare room. Or more likely, a spare guest house.

Sterling Hall is so grand, it doesn't even have an address. Who can even say that? Though we didn't get a tour like it was MTV Cribs, I petition Bravo to launch a spin-off called Bravo Cribs. Shamea's mansion is goals, people. To put it bluntly, Shamea is a "very rich bitch." And yet, she has never flaunted her money in a way that's come off pretentious. She knows what she has and she'll show it off when the time is right. To say that Shamea's home exudes opulence is an understatement. When was the last time we saw a Housewife's house and been this enamored?

Shamea's home has everything. Marble everywhere. A white baby grand. A home theater. An upstairs sitting room fit for a queen. A downstairs sitting room fit for a king. A brand new $430K Rolls-Royce Cullinan sitting in the driveway. When the ladies went to the upstairs sitting room, just to be a fly on the wall. Or snug as a bug in that plush furry rug. But, the piece de resistance: the elevator. I aspire to have an elevator just to have an elevator. Seriously, what is the point of that elevator? The elevator fit the entire cast of full-time peach holders, the "Friend of," and the fired woman. That type of elevator is necessary in a hotel. This ain't a hotel! Why does Shamea have an elevator? Why does she even need one? The answer? Because she can. The big question though, if the elevator gets stuck, who's there to fix it?

Shamea's Time Has Come