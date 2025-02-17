Having been a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in some way, shape, or form since Season 5, Shamea Morton Mwangi is finally becoming a peach-holder. But life as a guest and "Friend of" had not always been the easiest. Speaking with former RHOA star Kandi Burruss on "Speak On It," Shamea divulged the difficulties of not being a full-time star on the hit Bravo series.

While spilling the sweet tea about her excitement of finally making it to the main roster, Shamea was pressed by her former costar about the struggles she faced being a lesser-tiered cast member. Shamea revealed, "That's the thing I want to clarify. People say, "You've been on the show before." No, not for real. Because, in the past, I've been a 'friend.' Which means sometimes I wasn't even mic-ed. Which means your voice don't really count that much as a friend." While her bombshell may not come as a shock, it's brought revelation into her desire for this long-awaited promotion.

Shamea Morton Shares the Hardship of Being a "Friend Of" on 'RHOA'