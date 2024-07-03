The Big Picture Sheree Whitfield defends friend Kenya Moore amid controversy.

Whitfield considers returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta as an original member.

Her departure from the show was due to pay issues.

Sheree Whitfield may not be on Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she's still stirring the pot. This time, with new housewife Brittany Eady. Eady has already been in the news after she got into a fight with Kenya Moore that resulted in Moore retaliating and sharing pictures of Eady in sexually explicit poses at a party that Eady was not in attendance at. It led to Moore being asked to leave the show, and she is currently fighting with Bravo about the situation. Whitfield's fight with Eady seems both self-defense and someone who is standing up for their friend.

Whitfield was interviewed by TMZ and Eady had something to say about it. Writing on an Instagram post “TMZ in Atlanta…interesting.” Whitfield responded by writing in her Instagram story “Alleged scammers on housewives… interesting.” The interview in question was Whitfield talking about what happened to Moore on the show. She took a break from filming as Bravo decided what to do about the situation before Moore was announced as departing the series (but leaving the door open if she wanted to return at a later date).

Will Whitfield Return to The Series?

Image via BravoTV.

In the TMZ interview, Whitfield shared her upset over the situation. “My God, I hate to see my girl Kenya go out like that, but as an OG, it’s kinda hard to sit back and watch the show kind of slowly sink the way it is," she said. Whitfield also made it incredibly clear that she did not approve of it. “So, I’m not happy. I don’t like it.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was asked about whether she'd ever think about returning to the franchise. Her status as an original member of the show seems to be a big factor in the "open-ended" nature of her return. “As an OG, I always feel like an OG’s presence is always welcomed or needed on the series, no matter what capacity. So, I never say never. If the coin is right, I just might,” she said. The reason for her leaving the series seems to be about pay though. When asked why she left the show in the first place, Whitfield told TMZ, “Because the coin wasn’t right.”

You can see Sheree Whitfield on The Real Housewives of Atlanta up until Season 16. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Writers Scott Dunlop Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

