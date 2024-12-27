When it comes to Sheree Whitfield's time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it's been a wild ride. She's a reality star OG, but her tenure has lasted through the most recent season. Having three separate stints on the program, most of her storylines have involved collecting bones, her questionable dating life, and a decade and a half ride of attempting to launch an ever-changing fashion line. But now, a story about the bone collector's past has been unearthed and, if factual, deserved a chance to be told on screen.

Via a video from 2022, Heavy Hitter Media host Jovaun Davenport shared a story about how Sheree Whitfield might be a middle school dropout. Having originally been discussed by Funky Dineva in his episode recap, he believed it was known that Whitfield did not return to school following the birth of her daughter, Tierra Fuller. Fuller, who had not been prominently featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta like her siblings Kairo Whitfield and Kaleigh Whitfield, is Whitfield's eldest child. So, is this story actually factual?

The 'Truth' Behind the Jr. High Allegations

In the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans only knew of her two children with Bob Whitfield. It wasn't until Season 3 that Tierra Fuller was discussed on the show. At the time in the episode, Whitfield said, "People are always shocked to know that I have a daughter Tierra's age, but I had her when I was really young. Her dad was a teenage boyfriend of mine." In the vided, Jovaun Davenport shared Funky Dineva's theory about Sheree Whitfield not returning to school after giving birth.

Whitfield had discussed numerous times on the show about not having a degree, but Funky Dineva believed the streets know it goes further back. In his original review, Funky Dineva noted that none of the other women had ever read Sheree for not having a high school diploma. While that's not something that should necessarily be used as ammunition, he noted that it may have been the "shame" and "trauma" of being a teenage mother that created the elevated persona seen on the show. While there does not seem to be any proof of Funky Dineva's theory, when she was first announced on the program, Cleveland.com celebrated her connection to the city, only naming two schools she attended. Notably missing is a high school. With that part of her life missing from the public forum, it's simply up for discussion and speculation.

For many of the women who appear on any iteration of The Real Housewives, keeping up their appearance might be the most important aspect of their experience. For Sheree Whitfield, the discussion behind her education could have been an empowering moment to show how someone could rise through the ranks through such adversity. Or, better yet, it could have been an opportunity for Whitfield to tell other young women about the importance of going back to earn an education can be. But instead, just this year, when earning an honorary doctorate from Harvest Christian University, she proclaimed the title of "Dr.," earning massive blow back from the fandom. To many, it was a slap in the face to those who put in the years of hard work to actually earn that title.

What Will Sheree Whitfield Be Remembered For?

While she may never have been that center peach, Sheree Whitfield's impact on the series is important. As she is not a part of the upcoming season, her story has seemed to come to a close. But what is Sheree Whitfield's story? In the double-digit seasons, much of Sheree's story centered around bone collecting and her love affairs with Tyrone Gilliams while he was in prison and Love & Marriage: Huntsville's controversial Martell Holt. But the story that has essentially spanned her tenure is She by Sheree. From "fashion show with no fashion" to finally launching a line where she took merch away from the ladies, She by Sheree is her legacy. Is it one that she would want to be remembered for? It's difficult to say, but had this story about her education come to fruition, things could have been much different.

Sheree Whitfield joined her fellow "small" Phaedra Parks in the second season of The Traitors, where she was essentially a non-factor, being completely overshadowed by the breakout moments from Phaedra. Where she goes from there will be interesting. Perhaps she has scrubbed it from the world to see, but as the only OG star not to have their own Wikipedia entry, it is telling. Maybe she doesn't want her past beyond what's been on television to be out in the open.

