It seems like The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are not the only ones who are missing Shereé Whitfield. The executive producer and sitdown host Andy Cohen has recently told Distractify that he’ll be open to seeing Whitfield return ‘in some capacity.’ Whitfield, known as the “Bone Collector,” has left the series for the third time. She was not the only one to leave the show, as Kandi Burruss has also departed RHOA to pursue new opportunities. Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross and Whitfield’s friend Courtney Rhodes were not asked back for another season.

Whitfield unexpectedly left the series during a “cast shake-up” ahead of Season 16. Fans were upset to learn about her departure, as they felt that she had more to give. Although fans blamed Bravo and Cohen for her departure, he is simply like the rest of us. He revealed that he was just as “upset” to see her leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and stated that he wants to see her on the show again soon. “I always have hope that we will get a little Shereé coming back,” Cohen said. “I think that Shereé is one of the cornerstones of that show. She’s one of my personal favorites.”

Could The ‘RHOA’ OG Return to the Show?

However, Andy Cohen did not say that she needs to return with a peach in her hand. In fact, he calls for her return as a “friend”. Fans raised eyebrows at Cohen’s statement. Not only do they blame him for her departure, they also think that he has been using her for several seasons. Cohen said, “I hope that Shereé will be back in some capacity. I hope that she will also be a part of the show in one way or another. She’s Shereé. She’s an OG.”

Despite a fan outcry when it was confirmed that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Whitfield has not addressed her departure publicly. Fans believed Whitfield struggled for a storyline. However, that does not mean that her presence will not be missed. Whitfield is widely known for her iconic phrase, “who gon check me, boo!” The “bone collector” will not be holding a peach this time, but no one said that she would ever come back.

Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey will all be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Although Bailey is returning as a friend to the series, she is hoping to take the No. 1 spot in the Bravoverse, as she felt that the show has lost its way. Hopefully, with the arrival of three new faces, they will be able to bring some spice and drama to the new season.

Shamea Morton was a friend to Burruss in the show. However, she is now returning as a housewife. Fans were also delighted to learn that Porsha Williams is returning to the show after a two-year hiatus. Viewers are now expecting to hear details about her divorce from Simon Guobadia, especially after the proceedings continue to get ugly.

You can stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock.

