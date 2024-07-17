The Big Picture Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are heading for a divorce trial in November, with a mediation deadline in September.

Despite hints of reconciliation, the Zolciak-Biermann divorce is proceeding due to financial strain.

Tensions rise between the couple as debts, mansion issues, and police calls add to their troubles.

Kim Zolciak’s and Kroy Biermann’s legal issues are a lot for The Real Housewives of Atlanta to keep up with. Biermann filed for divorce twice after they tried to reconcile, but the marriage was never repairable. They even turned to Jesus to save their marriage, but not even his graces could repair their marriage. Now a divorce trial has been set for November 5 and 6 2024 according to the legal documents that People obtained, but they have until September 25 to come to an agreement through mediation - if they will even be civil.

The estranged couple was married for nearly 12 years before Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023. Zolciak described her marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” before the divorce filing was dropped in July 2023. However, Biermann filed for a divorce for a second time a month later, as financial issues caused a strain in their marriage.

Despite dropping hints that they were reconciling, documents in December stated that the divorce was going ahead. The divorce is not the least of their problems, as they also have a lot of debt and mansion woes that they also need to work through together. However, tensions are brewing between the pair.

Zolciak and Biermann Are Not On Good Terms

Image via Bravo

Fans saw Zolciak and Biermann all loved up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now all love is lost. The Don’t Be Tardy and The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars’ drama has reached new heights, as Zolciak has repeatedly called the police to their home. She called the police to report Biermann for stealing her phone, as they were only allowed to be in certain rooms of their mansion. Zolciak has repeatedly slammed Biermann and called him a thief for stealing their belongings, though she has been selling her goods online.

The divorce has caused a lot of tension between the pair, but the rising debts that they have does not help to ease the conflict. Biermann, despite owing a lot of money to casinos, is trying to separate himself from Zolciaks’ debt, though they both owe millions to the IRS. However, fans suspect that Biermann may be victorious during the divorce due to Zolciak’s spending habits and debts. Biermann is going all out on the divorce proceedings, as he also requested full custody, child support, and alimony.

The couple will have to put their differences aside to sell their mansion before August 26 to avoid foreclosure. Zolciak and Biermann have recently cut their mansion price once again after managing to delay their foreclosure. After selling their mansion, they will never have to think about sharing a space again, unless they reconcile once more.

You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Peacock before the series returns in 2025.

