Lisa Vanderpump has been a reality TV icon from her start on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills through getting her own series, Vanderpump Rules. While on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa had a very close friendship with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. The three of them together were a force to be reckoned with, but things shifted during Lisa's last season as Kyle and Dorit started to become closer. Lisa decided to leave the show because, in her last season, she was on the outs with everyone in the group. She also didn't show up to the reunion as a signal of her not wanting to move forward with the ladies.

It has been a long time since Lisa was last seen on RHOBH, but viewers are constantly asking for her to come back to the show. She has been open about her not returning, and she is also focusing on other aspects of her life involving Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Villa, and her restaurants. Viewers did get a glimpse of hope when a rumor circled about Lisa Vanderpump potentially coming back to the show. Unfortunately, Bravo's own Andy Cohen shut down the rumors quickly, and doesn't see her coming back ever.

Andy Cohen Denies Lisa Vanderpump Will Come Back to 'RHOBH'

When asked which Housewife should return to the franchise, viewers will likely want the opportunity to see Lisa Vanderpump back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On January 17, a rumor started to spread about Andy Cohen wanting the possibility of seeing Lisa Vanderpump return to the franchise. A source close to the production of the show said to Ok! Magazine, "Rumors have been circulating around Beverly Hills that Andy Cohen wants Lisa Vanderpump to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The source also explained how this would not benefit Kyle Richards, since she has an ongoing feud with Lisa since her departure.

The rumor thrilled many viewers, but on January 21, Andy Cohen went on his radio show to debunk the gossip. He said, "It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on The Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now, let me restate my abject love for Lisa Vanderpump, but I don’t know where the rumor came from, and I don’t see her coming back to that show.” Even though it may be sad that there is no future with Lisa holding a diamond once more, it makes sense since there are other things in her life that are taking more time. She is currently focusing on the reboot of Vanderpump Rules, as well as preparing for the second season of Vanderpump Villa, and keeping her restaurants afloat. Besides having a busy life, her relationships with everyone on the show are still currently on the outs, and it would not make sense to bring her back.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 drop on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episodes will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.