The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John posted that she lost her home due to the wildfires in California. Earlier this week, a fire in the Palisades ravaged the community there with many losing their homes and businesses. Since, fires across Southern California have broken out with a fire on Sunset leaving landmarks such as the Dolby Theater in the evacuation zone. Saint John joins a number of celebrities who have lost their homes, including Anna Faris, Leighton Meester, and Adam Brody.

Saint John took to Instagram to share a message about the home that she lost. She shared that it was one she had been wanting and that after battling neighbors, she found peace in her now destroyed home. "This is the house I wanted. The house I prayed for. The house I worked in blood, sweat and tears for. The house that I put a key pad instead of a key hole in the front door because I wanted all my family and friends to have a code and use the house whenever they wanted. This is the house where I found peace after battling with racist neighbors and a community that made me have to buy it in a trust within a trust so no one would know that widowed, single Black woman with a teenager was buying on the exclusively-held beach," she wrote.

Bozoma Saint John Shares Pain Over Losing Her Home

In the post, she talked about how much having this home meant to her and how it was a way for her to feel like she belonged."This was my EFF YOU I’m here house. The house that I built a movie room dedicated to my sister so she could see her films in her own sanctuary. This is the house where I finally felt like I could choose to spend time… when I wanted to and how I wanted to."

Saint John wrote that it is now "gone" and shared with fans how much of a loss this is. "This is an unimaginable loss. I grieve with the rest of Los Angeles as it burns… and even though I’ve found even words to write here, there’s nothing that I could say in this moment to describe this feeling." She asked fans to keep her and her daughter, Lael Saint John, in their prayers. "I ask for your prayer for Lael and I."

You can see Saint John on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

