Brandi Glanville has officially lost her lawyers, who would have represented her in the lawsuit threat she had against Bravo and Andy Cohen. This has been an ongoing case since she filmed Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip last year. The threats on the lawsuit originally started when Brandi's cast member Caroline Manzo sued the network because they allegedly encouraged Brandi to kiss Caroline without her consent, and she felt pressured to "engage in sexually offensive and harassing content." Not only has Brandi had Caroline against her, but she was also claiming that Andy would pressure her to have sexual relationships with him and Below Deck's Kate Chastain, as a video recently came out of the two enticing Brandi. With all this news, Brandi recently confirmed on September 30 that her lawyers had dropped her off to represent her in any lawsuit.

Brandi is Not Happy With This Decision

Image via Bravo

Brandi has had a whirlwind year ever since she left early from filming The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Thanks to her and Caroline, there has been an ongoing threat of lawsuits against Bravo and Andy Cohen. Brandi has been very vocal about her feelings towards the network and has even said that Andy has tried to pressure her to hook up with other Bravolebrities. In a now-deleted X, formerly known as Twitter, post, Brandi announced her situation with her lawyers by saying, "I mean, you can not write this sh*t! (I guess I'm doing that now) After a YEAR of telling me how rich I was about to be & how strong my case against BRAVO is my 'lawyers' have decided I now don't have a case [and] cut ties with me. #paid off maybe?!? Allegedly."

This came as a shock for Brandi as she had been uncovering details of her time on Bravo, and earlier this year, she sent a legal letter to Andy stating how she felt there was sexual harassment. The letter said, "Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville's boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people." It is unclear how things will move forward with Brandi against Bravo, but she has to worry about being involved in the Caroline Manzo drama of it all. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is now streaming on Peacock.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Iconic members of the "Real Housewives" franchise from coast-to-coast unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama.

Watch on Peacock