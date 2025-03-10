The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is giving fans an update on her ongoing facial disfigurement struggles! The reality TV star is not in the best state of mind amid her relentless effort to find a cure for her suspected face parasites.

On March 6, 2025, Brandi took to X (formerly Twitter) to rant about the horrible state of events in her life. The RHOBH alum confessed that she’s in a bad mental state with her best friend being in the ICU for two weeks, showing no clear signs of improvement. The Bravo star proceeded to shed light on her face disfigurement, sharing that her face was growing worse by the day and that “It's literally melted away.”

Brandi revealed that she was initially showing signs of improvement when her doctors put her on IV antibiotics and fungal medication, with her appearance even going back to “normal.” However, she had to stop that treatment abruptly as she could no longer afford to stay on them. The mom of two stated that she was forced to see doctors outside her insurance as the “drs at Kaiser had no clue.” Brandi noted that she’s in desperate need of changing her life, sharing how she’s doing mentally as follows:

Brandi has been keeping fans updated on her ongoing struggle to get to the root and diagnosis of her facial disfigurement since sharing a picture of her face on X (formerly Twitter) in July 2024. On March 5, 2025, the RHOBH alum replied to a fan comment enquiring about her biopsy results under a recent Instagram post on her feed.

On January 30, 2025, Brandi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow had taken four biopsies from her face and neck to get to the root cause of her facial disfigurement. In the post, she thanked Dr. Terry for carrying out the procedure with minimal pain and in just 30 minutes while also maintaining a positive attitude about the results. The fan had questioned the RHOBH star on the biopsy result and whether she’s finally discovered a way to treat the condition. Brandi replied to the comment, providing an update on the condition along with a fingers-crossed emoji as follows:

“No cancer but the cultures take six weeks to grow so no news yet but.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drop every Tuesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The episode is available to stream the following day on Peacock. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.