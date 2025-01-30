It's often forgotten how much of a person's reality TV career depends on how the audience sees them — literally. This isn't always a bad thing; the genre has challenged beauty standards over the years and many shows now reiterate that truly everyone is beautiful in their own way. Despite these positive developments, though, audiences have to understand how scary it can be to feel like you're not offering your best self to the countless fans who expect that from you, which is what makes Brandi Glanville's recent troubles so heartbreaking.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rose to fame with her iconic showing on the hit series as viewers loved watching her jaw-dropping fashion, quick wit, and ability to stir up some of the most entertaining drama every season. Her time on this program and many others has made her a true reality TV legend, which is why fans have been saddened to see her struggle in recent years with an unidentified illness that has led to some facial disfigurement. While it's been heartening to see her viewers rally around Brandi and remind her how beautiful she truly is, it's great to hear the breaking news that Glanville is working with another reality icon to identify and cure her illness: Dr. Terry Dubrow.

What Exactly is Brandi Glanville's Illness?

Image via Peacock

While audiences are used to watching Brandi serve looks on the dazzling streets of Beverly Hills, Botched fans may be shocked to see that Dr. Terry Dubrow takes on cases that aren't televised from his California medical practice. This series awed viewers for years; it followed the doctor and his partner, Dr. Paul Nassif, as they worked with people suffering from faulty plastic surgery to heal their scars (literal and emotional) by repairing whatever physical damage had been done in the past. Viewers loved the shockingly heartfelt energy of this show, as while it had many controversial moments, almost every episode ended with a patient having a new lease on life thanks to the Doctor's impeccable work. It spoke to the fact that, beyond being a reality star, Dubrow actually has a wealth of medical expertise — which is exactly what his newest patient needs right now.

For the past few years, Glanville has been open about the mystery illness that has led to varying levels of facial disfigurement. She's honest with her many followers not only about the physical effects — it causes lumps and sagging on her face — but the toll this affliction has taken on her mental wellbeing. Especially as she comes from a show where a person's image is so important, Glanville has opened up about how this illness has led to her feeling insecure personally, socially, and sexually. The worst part is that none of the doctors who she has enlisted to cure her have been able to actually pin down what the illness is! It's been a frustrating, painful ordeal for the woman, though she has recently reported feeling something that this mystery ailment had largely robbed her of: hope. Because of Dubrow's long history of identifying and healing some of the wildest physical issues, Glanville (and her many fans) believe that she might have finally found the right doctor for her.

Can this 'Botched' Doctor Help this Real Housewife?