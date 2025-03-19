Dorit Kemsley isn't on the best of terms with many of her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This season, Kemsley has fought with Kyle Richards, gotten close with Boz Saint John, and screamed at Sutton Stracke in a bunch of different locations. Now, it seems like Kemsley and Stracke are still not getting along in a new clip for an upcoming episode of the show. The women are all in St. Lucia together and at a dinner. The group is all sitting together when Kemsley brought up her issues with Stracke at the table.

Kemsley said that Sutton has been mean to her through the last few months and even said that instead of trying to work through the issue, she claimed that Stracke wants to go lower and hurt her. “In all seriousness, Sutton … I have felt in the last few months that you have been in particular just very mean-spirited to me,” Kemsley said in the clip. “I’ve wanted to overcome and get back to a good place, but that wasn’t on the table.”

Stracke instantly fired back and told Kemsley “We’re not gonna put this just on me.” Throughout the season, Stracke has been trying to make sure they all come back together in an act of sisterhood and Kemsley threw that back in her face, saying “It maybe was 48 hours and [that] went out the window. Any attempt to converse or to have a conversation, you rejected. Rather than trying to work it out, you wanted to go lower. You wanted to have an issue.”

Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke Get Into Another Big Fight

Image via Bravo

Their fight elevated when Kemsley shut down Stracke as she was complaining. Erika Jayne started to question Stracke and when Jayne said to "let me finish," it set Stracke off, having her say that she'd put her hand on the bible and then she said “Because you know what I’m not gonna do by y’all? I’m not gonna do this again. We’re not gonna beat me with a stick.” It led to Kemsley saying “Sutton, you cannot turn and become a victim every time.” Their fight did not stop there as Stracke clearly took offense to Kemsley trying to shut the fight down. She told Kemsley “Don’t tell me what I can and cannot do!”

You can see how the rest of the fight between Kemsley and Stracke plays out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.