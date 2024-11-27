Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has just premiered, and many are still wondering what really brought an end to Dorit Kemsley’s and Kyle Richards’ friendship. Kemsley appeared in episode three of the third season of Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast, sitting across from producer Alex Baskin as the reality star weighed in on her fallout with Richards, after admitting that she, like Richards, almost did not return to the show for the 14th season. She also discussed whether there is a way back for the former friends to resume their friendship.

This interview follows reports from months ago that leaked footage of an argument between Richards and Kemsley as they were filming the 14th season, and also their fallout during the Season 14 premiere episode. On the podcast, Kemsley said, “You know, there was a period of time [when] I felt … outside of her inner circle. It felt like our relationship was strained, and it wasn’t my choice.” She also said that she felt like she’s been “put there” as Richards continued with her “close-knit group.”

Like Richards, Kemsley has been going through challenges of her own. As shown in the new season of RHOBH, Kemsley and her husband PK Kemsley separated, though divorce is not on the table. Kemsley, who believed that she and Richards “had a very close friendship,” stated that she “gave her a lot of grace” when Richards was going through her own difficulties including her separation from Mauricio Umansky, and she “didn’t want to press and push.” However, as revealed, she said, “After a sustained period of time, you start to feel like, ‘Wait a minute, what kind of friendship is this?’”

Where Do the Feuding ‘RHOBH’ Stars Stand Now?

During the podcast, Kemsley revealed that Richards’ public Amazon Live statement was the final straw. She claimed that stating her feelings would result in Richards not speaking to her for months, as “that’s what ends up happening if you upset her.” “It just felt like there’s no way for me to actually get the friendship that I thought we had, a true friendship, without being totally honest and open,” she said, “And I think she was surprised.” The pair went their separate ways, as Kemsley revealed that she didn’t have the patience or desire to “have fake friends.”

“I had a lot of things that I had not shared with Kyle, feelings that I had that I needed to get off my chest,” she also said. “The only way I was able to move past our differences or to move forward with her was to not only express how I felt, and really feel comfortable to do that, but also feel like it’s heard, it’s understood, and it’s appreciated, and it took a minute for that to happen." When discussing their fallout, Richards claimed that Kemsley challenged her for being upset over her separation from Umanksky and also jokingly placed Richards last when asked to rank her favourite Richards sisters.

Richards also revealed that there is a way that she and Kemsley could reconcile, and Kemsley also said the same in the podcast. Describing what she misses about their friendship, she said, “I do believe we can get back to that place ’cause we had a couple of moments this season, some epic moments where we felt that, and it was like, ‘Wow.’ Both her and I acknowledged it, felt it, and it had been a while.”

As of now, Kemsley and Richards “are doing better,” according to People. Although they are now on good terms, their friendship is still not the same as it was. Kemsley revealed that she “needed to see change” and “needed to see Kyle accept and take accountability for certain things,” and their relationship would improve as the season progresses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

