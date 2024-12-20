Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley have been going through a separation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now, an insider close to her said that seeing herself on Season 14 of the hit Bravo series forced Dorit to feel "empowered" to take steps in her relationship. The two began having issues after Dorit survived a break-in at their mansion and PK did not seem receptive to what she was saying the issues she was facing were. The timing of their separation had fans questioning the legitimacy of it given Kyle Richards' relationship drama with her ex, Mauricio Umansky.

The insider spoke with The U.S. Sun and told the outlet that she decided to make a move after seeing where she was during filming. “Dorit’s mindset has changed exponentially this year and she’s grown more than even she thought she could,” they said. So far this season, Dorit has been more vocal when it comes to her friendship with Richards. She refused to allow Richards to push her around and others have pointed out that Dorit isn't staying quiet in her opinions, but that hasn't been met with a great response. She fought with Garcelle Beauvais again over it.

Is Ready to Be On Her Own

The insider went on to tell the outlet that after watching this season, it seemed like Dorit was finally ready to file for divorce from PK. They claimed that it would be "any day now" after a seven month separation from her husband. They even claimed that Dorit considered the marriage to be "co-dependency" and considered her marriage done. “I think she’s finally ready to file, she’s talked about needing to be ready and wanting to any day now.”

In the interview, the insider said that Dorit saw herself as stronger than she was in the past. “Seeing herself back on the show, this version of her that’s fearless and badass and taking no sh*t from everyone lit a fire in her, reminded her what she’s capable of,” the source said. They went on to say that she realized she didn't need to lean on PK as much as she had in the past. “She doesn’t need to lean on PK as much as she used to, she can stand on her own. The fan support has helped her a lot too and helped her feel empowered."

But if there was any hope that PK and Dorit would get back together, the insider said otherwise. “I don’t see a world where they get back together. The marriage is very much done.”

You can see Dorit on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

