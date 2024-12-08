This season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been about Dorit Kemsley's split from her husband, PK Kemsley. After Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage troubles the previous season, many felt as if the Kemsleys were pushing a divorce storyline on the show. Now, former producer of the Real Housewives, Carlos King, is sharing that he thinks the divorce and alcoholism storyline the couple is sharing this season of the reality series is fake. King shared on Reality With the King that he thought they were doing this to get ratings up because the couple needs money.

“I’m being told that allegedly, Dorit and PK [are] fooling the audience with this divorce storyline based on his alcoholism, which is why Dorit is telling everybody, including the post office guy, the milkman, and her gardener that PK has a drinking problem,” King said. “And it’s because they need this money and they are so in dire need of funds, allegedly, that Dorit has nothing to lose.” He went on to claim that this is so she will be the "marquee name of the show" and get the family more money.

King also went on to claim that this is why Richards questioned what Kemsley was doing in the first episode back on Season 14. “Kyle understands that Dorit is desperate to keep this job and keep her check,” he said. But King also claimed that Kemsley has dirt on Richards that she may share on the show soon. “She is going to expose some very confidential things that Kyle has said to her in their private moments."

Jeff Lewis Claims He Has Information on Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley's Divorce

Not only is King talking about this but reality star and Real Housewives guru Jeff Lewis also has been talking about the storyline. on Nick Viall‘s podcast, Lewis claimed it is real but that the reason behind it might not be completely on PK Kemsley. “I know we’re trying to blame it all on his alcoholism … I really don’t know the status of his drinking, but I will say I did hear that he felt like she has changed since the show and that the show has become a major priority, and I think over — he felt, and I’m not speaking for him — over his marriage and his family,” Lewis said on The Viall Files.

You can see the Kemsleys on The Real Housewies of Beverly Hills.

