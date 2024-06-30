The Big Picture Dorit Kemsley and husband PK Kemsley may be reconciling after deleting their separation announcement.

PK's 6 months sober post could be a factor in their potential reconciliation.

Dorit Kemsley will return as a full-time cast member for RHOBH Season 14, debunking rumors about marital issues.

This just in — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley might just be getting back together with her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley! The reality couple announced their separation via Instagram in May 2024. But fans have noticed that the post has now been deleted from Dorit Kemsley’s account, leading them to wonder whether the couple has reconciled.

The separation announcement being removed from Dorit Kemsley’s account is sparking all kinds of rumors but the most solid reason, that could possibly dictate why the couple is back together might be PK Kemsley’s recent post where he revealed that he was now 6 months sober. And while the removal of this post has left fans wondering on both ends of the spectrum — whether it would turn into a divorce post or have they reconciled — there might be other things at play here.

Dorit and PK Kemsley have been married for nine years and their separation came as a shock to many. As reported by Page Six, the couple’s joint statement in May 2024 revealed that their relationship had been struggling for the last few years. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” wrote the housewife on her Instagram story.

The Producers Were Allegedly Pushing Dorit Kemsley to Expose Her Marital Drama

After the RHOBH couple had confirmed their separation, @TheRealHousewivesZone on Instagram revealed that Dorit Kemsley was under a lot of pressure from the producers. ​​An anonymous source revealed that there were discussions about demoting the reality star to a “friend” on the show and her return was “on a knife’s edge.”

Another source then spoke with The Daily Mail to reveal that the situation between the estranged couple was much worse than they had implied in the announcement. The insider claimed that PK had actually moved out of the couple’s LA home and was living in a hotel for the time being. The insider also revealed that the producers wanted Dorit Kemsley to dish out the details about her marital issues if she was to stay on for another season.

However, following this recent development, another source has confirmed that Kemsley will be returning to RHOBH Season 14 as a full-time cast member. Speaking to Radar, the insider clarified that producers never give cast members ultimatums like that. Another source close to the couple also revealed that they hadn’t heard anything about PK allegedly moving out of the house, saying that the rumors are “totally false.”

Dorit Kemsley is currently filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14. While a release date for the upcoming season hasn’t been released, all previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

