The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star Dorit Kemsley is opening up about her messy split from estranged husband PK Kemsley. The two decided to call it quits in May 2024 after nine years of marriage. The aftermath of their separation has been a major storyline in RHOBH Season 14, which premiered on November 19, 2024. In a recent episode, the reality star revealed that she and PK Kemsley actually went to therapy to sort their issues out.

During the January 7, 2025, episode of RHOBH, she expressed her frustration over her estranged husband’s attitude. While confiding in Bozoma Saint John, Kemsley confessed that she and her husband spent 4 hours in therapy, and by the end, both of them were furious at each other. The Bravolebrity added that during the session, her husband brought up the idea of getting divorced for the first time. Kemsley recalled feeling blindsided by her husband’s sudden declaration.

The reality star admitted that the interaction was shocking because the two of them had been amicable before then. Kemsley shared that her estranged husband stormed out of the session after his outburst. After he had left, Kemsley knew that she needed to prepare herself for the worst. In her exact words: “I need to have a plan for every possible scenario because he’s too unpredictable.”

Dorit Kemsley Lashes Out at Kyle Richards Over PK Kemsley

In a preview for RHOBH Season 14, Episode 7, which is set to air on January 14, 2024, Dorit Kemsley is seen confronting Kyle Richards. The feud between the two costars began in RHOBH Season 14, Episode 7 when Kemsley lashed out at Richards for staying in touch with her estranged husband. In the preview, Kemsley declares Richards guilty during a spa day with the rest of the ladies. Kemsley claims that Richards keeps shutting down the conversation about her texts to PK Kemsley because she has something to hide.

When Erika Jayne manages to calm Kemsley down, Richards finally speaks and promises her costar that she will not be texting her husband anymore. Later on, during a confessional, Richards expresses her frustration at Kemsley’s behavior. “She says this tonight just to make me look bad,” while adding that her costar doesn’t really care too much about the texting in the first place.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Richards defended her decision to remain in contact with PK Kemsley and claimed that she was innocent. While she acknowledged Dorit Kemsley’s feelings, Richards claimed that she had a separate dynamic with Kemsley’s estranged husband. In her exact words: “He was my friend for 10 years.” She claimed that even when she and Dorit Kemsley were not getting along, PK Kemsley would still send her messages and exchange jokes. “He’s like one of the girls,” added Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 airs every Tuesday on Bravo. Episodes are later available to stream on Peacock.