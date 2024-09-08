Erika Jayne is crediting herself for the separation streak that has now plagued the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The singer and Bravo star was married to Tom Girardi when she joined the series in Season 6 but the two were divorced by 2020. The split happened as news broke about Girardi's charges of wire fraud were made public. Now that Girardi was found guilty, the reality star is opening up about whether she could see herself married again. And it doesn't look too hopeful for fans who want to see her in a wedding dress.

While on Two Ts in a Pod hosted by fellow Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Jayne said that there was no hope for her future as she stopped seriously dating. But Mellencamp then asked if Jayne saw marriage in her future. “I don’t think so,” she said. “I don’t feel that that’s where I’m at.”

Jayne expressed to Mellencamp that she did not want to live under someone else's thumb again. She claimed that it was a horrible feeling in her previous marriage to Girardi. “I revolt…my personality changes,” she said and made it clear that she was focusing more on herself and her own success instead of finding someone to share it with her.

Erika Jayne Wants Her Freedom

Image via Peacock

Jayne had begun a relatively successful music career during her marriage but it took a pause with the divorce and Girardi's court case. Now, Jayne said she wants to do her own thing and that it feels good to have this level of responsibility and freedom completely on her own. “I have a lot of work to do and I really just want to be successful on my own. I have, for the first time, my own thing,” Jayne said. “For real, for real. And being a grown-up, you know? Like this isn’t being 20 and being married to your husband and having a child…this is Erika out on her own doing it, and it feels good.”

From what Jayne said, she doesn't want a relationship because she just thinks that a man will bring her down. “I want to see what else I can do because, if you’re involved with a man, and certainly with a powerful man, there’s a price to pay. First off, any man,” Jayne said. “Nothing is free in this world. And you know, the more powerful, the more wealthy, the more price.”

