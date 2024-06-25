The Big Picture Erika Jayne's luxury lifestyle may have been funded by money Girardi misappropriated.

Girardi diverted $25 million to fund EJ Global LLC, benefiting Jayne's career.

Jayne may not face new cases, but the situation might bring hurt feelings and tough conversations.

Tom Girardi has got in a lot of legal trouble and none of it was great. It made Erika Jayne's life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills difficult because she couldn't talk about what was going on, but her fellow cast mates rightfully demanded answers from her. Was Jayne's lifestyle funded by money that belonged to victims that Girardi kept for himself? Well, it seems a bit more likely that Jayne's life of luxury wasn't completely blemish free. A new reveal shows that Girardi helped fund Jayne's musical career with said money.

The accusations against Girardi are that he stole upwards of $18 million dollars from his law firm, Girardi Keese. For fans of the show, that time in Jayne's life was rough, but she did make it so much worse for herself by complaining about having to comply with the investigation happening. Or not wanting to give up her diamond earrings because how could she have known who bought them. Now, Jayne is living happily on her own, but this latest bombshell is a lot to unpack.

Is Erika Jayne Getting Dragged Back?

Image via Bravo

According to the Los Angeles Times, there are more funds that have been misappropriated. The publications state that "$25 million they allege he diverted to cover the 'illegitimate expenses' of EJ Global LLC." EJ Global LLC is Jayne's company to help with her entertainment career that Girardi started for her. “By directing Girardi Keese accounting personnel to make these payments for the benefit of EJ Global, defendant [Tom] Girardi knowingly and intentionally funneled payments sourced from client funds for the improper personal enrichment of his family members,” prosecutors wrote.

As of right now, it seems as if Jayne might be free of this. According to the Los Angeles Times, there are no new cases against Jayne, but the situation is going to bring up more hurt feelings. Part of the upset when the news came out (among her fellow Housewives) was that Jayne did not recognize what they were saying to her. She was so convinced she was wronged that earrings purchased by her husband were a talking point of the season.

For now, prosecutors are using aspects of this case as an example; but the RHOBH star might not have to dust off her husband this time around. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo, and is available for streaming on Peacock.

