Although it was publicly unveiled back in 2017, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne just recently discussed being on Law & Order’s very first episode! So, while she is now best known for her stint on RHOBH, Erika was a struggling actor back then, and not only was she in the premiere episode of the show, but her character was also the first person ever to die on the show – pretty cool for an artist inspiring thousands of people now, we know.

The RHOBH cast member recently spoke with Playbill (via an interview posted on their Instagram account on February 18, 2025) to share details about her cameo as a young actress. Right before the interviewer was able to even finish his question about whether she had a cameo role in the show, Erika abruptly chimed in with, “Yes, of Law & Order when I was 18 years old.” She then went on to talk about her character briefly and explained that her character’s demise was not a murder in the traditional sense, but rather the result of medical negligence. “I died,” she said, recalling how a doctor in the storyline “gave me the wrong medicine, and I died.”

The "XXPEN$IVE" singer went on to share one particularly amusing anecdote from back in the day, and recounted the audition that landed her the role in the following words: “I remember the day that I auditioned, and the director asked me to lay down on this couch and convulse,” she said with a laugh. “I – hand to God. And I did, and he was like, ‘Well, that’s really good!’” Erika had first confirmed her connection to Law & Order on social media back in 2017 when she reposted a vintage screenshot from the episode on X (formerly Twitter) while replying to a fan.

Erika Jayne Has Come a Long Way From Her 1990 Cameo in 'Law & Order'

Erika has clearly undergone remarkable transformations ever since. Starting off from being a struggling actress to not only pursuing a successful music career and taking center stage on Broadway, but to becoming a well-renowned face in the reality TV space. Back in 2023, Erika was the talk of the town for her dramatic weight-loss journey on RHOBH Season 13. Erika is currently portraying Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago, marking her much-anticipated return to the stage. Her run began on January 20, 2025, and will conclude on February 23, 2025.

