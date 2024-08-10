The Big Picture Jurors were being questioned about Erika Jayne.

Questions designed to ensure lack of bias.

Show concerns about reality TV influencing jurors.

Erika Jayne isn't out of the woods yet with her ex-husband. Tom Girardi and Jayne got divorced just as his connection to allegedly defrauding clients and stealing money from victims of traumatic events. Jayne has been defending her innocence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has seemingly distanced herself from the situation after Season 13. But now she might be pulled back into Girardi's world as his case gets under way and reports state that Jayne will be a key part in the jury selection for the trial.

According to Reality Blurb, potential jurors are reportedly being asked questions about Jayne and what media they consume to help pick jurors without a bias. They have obtained documents that include some of the questions that jurors are being asked. The questions include things like "Have you seen or heard any video or audio content (including broadcast or streamed content) or read any print media that mentioned in any way Tom Girardi or his wife Erika Girardi (aka Erika Jayne)?" Other questions include whether the jurors have watched other shows on Bravo as well as if they know who Jayne is.

It Makes Sense That Jayne Is Part of This

The questions are so specifically about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Jayne that it is clear they want jurors who know nothing about the show and what Girardi and Jayne have projected into the world from their reality television personas. "Have you seen, heard or read any other form of media, like podcasts, social media, blogs, etc., related to The Real Housewives or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?" another question reads. Reports state that there are 100 potential jurors for the trial and will have to be vetted in other categories as well.

As much as Jayne doesn't want to be included in this narrative, she is. If a juror knows who Jayne is, chances are that they knew who Girardi was either prior to the case or once it was on the show. The situation doesn't need the buzz of a reality television star stopping victims from getting what is rightfully theirs. This doesn't mean that Jayne will have to be a larger part of the trial, but does seem like a method to make sure the jurors don't have any preconceived notions about Girardi and the case going in. Whether that will change has yet to be determined.

You can see Girardi and Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

