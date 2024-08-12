The Big Picture Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley's past fight resurfaces in Season 14.

Beauvais suspects Kemsley is not genuine on the show.

Kemsley's behavior remains a point of contention among the housewives.

Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley have fought in the past on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The two reality stars don't always see eye to eye. In Season 13, they got into a fight when Beauvais called out Kemsley for insensitivity and for using triggering words to her. Kemsley responded in a way that didn't show she understood what Beauvais was saying to her. It led to a messy relationship between the two all season long. Now, Beauvais is talking about her relationship with Kemsley in Season 14, and it doesn't seem like it got much better between the two housewives.

Beauvais was on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live and was talking to host Jeff Lewis about the situation. Lewis and Beauvais were talking about how they don't feel like they've ever seen the real Kemsley and Beauvais said it would be nice to see the "real Dorit." Lewis said that he thought she was putting it on for the camera and Beauvais agreed with him. “Yeah, I do. I mean, I’ve said it before,” she said on the show. “This season, I’m not allowed to say a lot, but she is on fire, and I think that’s because a lot of things are going on with her.”

Then things get a little tricky. Lewis asked if Kemsley was on fire in a good or bad way and Beauvais said “It depends on where you start.” He then assumed that she meant that Kemsley was a "super b*tch" and Beauvais didn't disagree with him. “Yes. Agree,” Beauvais said of the situation. “She’s definitely activated, and you know where it’s coming from. There’s a lot going on … but everybody has stuff going on. Right? So, are we gonna excuse that?”

Season 14 of 'RHOBH' Is Done With Filming

Season 14 has wrapped filming and to Beauvais' point, Kemsley does have a lot going on. We don't know where her marriage with Paul "PK" Kemsley stands and she didn't leave Season 13 on the best of terms with everyone. But also as Beauvais said, that isn't an excuse. Their co-star Kyle Richards was going through a lot in Season 13 and she still didn't end up being that aggressive towards the other housewives. So it will be a journey to see exactly what transpires between Beauvais and Kemsley. But given her reaction to Lewis on the show, it doesn't seem like it is going to be a good thing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 14

Stream on Peacock