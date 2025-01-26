The internet was abuzz recently when a fan suggested that reality TV icon Heidi Montag should join Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). The conversation began with a tweet from user @chubbychuck_ on January 25, stating, “It’s time to have that conversation… @heidimontag @BravoTV #HeidiForRHOBH @spencerpratt let’s go!” In response, Spencer Pratt, Heidi’s husband, shut down the idea with a simple, “no thanks ❤️.”

Another Twitter user commented on why Spencer and Heidi might hesitate to join the Bravo franchise. The user, @ClassicByCarrie, recalled Bravo producer Andy Cohen’s dismissive comments about Heidi. “Andy was soo rude when someone mentioned bringing Heidi on the franchise. He said, ‘He doesn’t know her.’ 🙄,” they wrote. Spencer replied sharply, saying, “And he would rather scratch his eyes out.”

Andy Cohen’s Take on Heidi Montag Joining 'RHOBH'

Andy Cohen has addressed the possibility of Heidi joining RHOBH before, and his past remarks make it clear why it’s unlikely. On a September 2023 episode of Andy Cohen Live, Cohen stated, “I just gotta be clear, I don’t know them. I didn’t watch Laguna Beach so I don’t even have much institutional knowledge of them.” Cohen further elaborated that he doesn’t like casting reality TV stars from other iconic shows. “I thought it would be weird if they were on The Housewives because...they’re so identified, not only with another show, but with another network,” he explained.

Heidi, however, has expressed interest in joining the franchise. In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared her belief that she would be a great fit. “I think that he’s so wrong...I completely make sense to be on one of these shows,” she said. Heidi even added that, at 37 and as a mother, she feels she now fits the mold for the Orange County or Beverly Hills installments.

Spencer Pratt's Reluctance on Joining 'RHOBH'

While Heidi might be open to the idea, Spencer Pratt has made it clear he’s not interested. In a 2023 interview with E! News, Spencer said, “I don’t want to be on any Housewives franchise. I would like our own television show. I don’t like sharing, I don’t like casts.” Instead, Spencer has been pitching their own reality show to Hulu. He recently encouraged fans on TikTok to spam Hulu’s comments and DMs to show support for a potential “Heidi and Spencer” show. “If you want us to go dig up our house and rebuild on our old dirt and do like a home improvement show right there, we’ll do that. I’ll do whatever show, but it’s Hulu,” Spencer said.

Heidi and Spencer’s return to reality TV remains a topic of interest for fans. Their previous appearances on The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings highlighted their knack for drama and entertainment, but Spencer has noted that working with ensemble casts often comes with challenges. For now, fans hoping to see Heidi on RHOBH have to keep dreaming. Spencer and Heidi seem more focused on crafting their own path – one that doesn’t involve the Bravo cameras.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs weekly on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

