The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has provided some of the most iconic and dramatic moments in reality TV history.

Each cast member has had their memorable moments, from sweet beginnings to dramatic controversies that kept viewers hooked.

Lisa Vanderpump reigns as the queen of Beverly Hills, but the other Housewives have brought their own unique charm and drama to the series.

The moment that viewers met the fabulous women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, they've been hooked. Following the lives of 90210's famous faces, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been one of the most brilliant and dramatic series within the entire The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. With some of the most infamous Bravolebrities of all time, RHOBH has given the world some of the most quoted and shared moments in pop culture history. With some infamous villains, iconic feuds, and taboo words that set off endless drama, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one of the best. But of all the Housewives in its tenure, who is the Queen of 90210?

Of the twenty-two main cast members during the thirteen seasons of the show, they each have had their shining moments, on top of cringe-worthy moments that make you shake your head and scream, "why!" To determine who is the best for this list, we will be going beyond favoritism. it's important to acknowledge their body of work. How iconic was their tenure? What impact they have made on the program and potentially within the world of reality television? And just how much drama did they bring! Love them or hate them, fans of RHOBH have major opinions. And just like these women, they have their opinions of one another as well. But it's time to own it! Here are the top ten Housewives of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

10 Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Seasons 8-10

Image via Bravo

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was really sweet. She really meant well. When the daughter of John Mellencamp first joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was a bit naive about how drama on this program worked. And then she called out Dorit Kemsely for being late for their lunch and this little moment set off how dramatic the little things could get.

But then, when she got herself encompassed into Puppy-Gate, Teddi became a completely different person. She was in the action and was willing to play along. Teddi was one of the most relatable housewives as she gave off authenticity and kindness. While she was never over-the-top, she tried to maintain peace, until she was pulled into the action. Since the show was thriving for excruciating drama, her time was cut short, and she departed a bit prematurely. Justice for Teddi!

9 Dorit Kemsley

Seasons 7-Present

Image via Bravo

When Dorit Kemsley first arrived on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she served as the comic relief because, as the newbie on the block, she received the jests from the other women. Whether it was having autocorrect change her name to Dorito or the questioning of the exact placement of her accent, Dorit got her first season hazing. But as she continued to come into her own, she name-dropped her way to the top.

Whether it was her lavish parties with superstar singers performing or her explicit rules for high glam designer brands, Dorit personified the larger-than-life character RHOBH needs to survive. Viewers have watched her go through a terrible personal event that humanized her in a manner she hadn't been before. Dorit's non-stop mouth has become part of her charm. She may not be the person you want to divulge a secret to. Nor is she the person you want to engage in conversation with if you're in a rush. But nevertheless, Dorit Kemsley is a helluva good time. She grows on you unlike any other cast member on the show.

8 Yolanda Hadid

Seasons 3-6

Image via Peacock

Yolanda Hadid is a very interesting character when it comes to the history of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Part of her appeal was her usage of the show as a platform to help make her supermodel daughters, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, become household names as they were rising to the top of the industry on their own. She showcased a very interesting lifestyle with her then-husband, David Foster.

Whether intended or not, Yolanda was a name-dropper in a most nonchalant manner. It almost became comical how frequently and effortlessly she could slip a celebrity name into a conversation. But, whether she likes it or not, Yolanda's time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will forever be synonymous with the word "Munchausen." The plotline became a defining element for her on the show as she was dealing with her battle with Lyme Disease. Some Housewives, as did some viewers, questioned whether Lisa Rinna could have been onto something. And then the fundraiser in NYC aired and everything changed. No matter what, Yolanda is an anomaly. There was and will never be anyone quite like her. Oh, and Yolanda Hadid will forever have the most sought-after refrigerator in the history of television.

7 Brandi Glanville

Seasons 3-5

Image via Bravo

There are villains who are evil and vindictive and there are villains who are master manipulators. And then there is Brandi Glanville. When she first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi seemed like a cool chick. She bonded with the women. And their spouses. But the more Brandi got comfortable, the more her true colors came out. She was the ultimate antagonist.

She had an innate ability to flip a situation and cause her enemies to become a target. Brandi was quite convincing in the way she would present her attacks. She could sway an opinion by taping into scenarios that would afford her temporary allies. She didn't need facts to back her up because she sold her stories through convincing persuasion. That was until they could see through her. Brandi Glanville knew how to make enticing television, but she often took it too far through her words or actions. She got away with a lot, and that turned many viewers off. No matter what, when Brandi appeared on-screen, drama followed.

6 Camille Grammer

Seasons 1-2

Image via Bravo

Camille Grammer had quite a journey during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When she was a full-time cast member, as one of the OGs, she shared her life organically, despite the hardships she was going through, including her divorce from Kelsey Grammer and the fire that destroyed her house. And that turned off many viewers, as they didn't care for her personality and demeanor.

But Camille Grammer was present for some of the most iconic moments in the history of the show. I mean who will ever forget "The Dinner Party From Hell?!" Camille has been through a lot, but she was always eager to stir the pot in a manner that seemed innocent. Yet she was anything but. Sure, she had moments where she wasn't completely self-aware, but she was always exciting to watch! She may have only lasted two full seasons, but her ability to pop up throughout the show's tenure proves that she will always be a legend of the program.

5 Lisa Rinna

Seasons 5-13

Image via Bravo

No one has ever smashed a glass more iconically than Lisa Rinna. Between keeping your hands off her husband, owning it, and the bunny, Lisa Rinna is certainly one of the most iconic Bravolebrities in the history of The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. Lisa Rinna was never afraid of making television moments.

Though, were some of them just amplified soap opera moments? Unlike the vicious and malicious villainous antics of Brandi Glanville, Lisa Rinna was deemed a villain simply because she was willing to entertain the drama when she may not have needed to. Her affability among her castmates made her seem as if she may not have been diabolical, but sometimes viewers had to wonder if everything was planned. Munchausen anyone? Love her or hate her, Lisa Rinna is a reality television legend. She helped to make RHOBH one of the biggest franchises on the network.

4 Garcelle Beauvais

Seasons 10-Present

Image via Bravo

As the first Black Diamond Holder in the series, Garcelle Beauvais came in and slayed. Garcelle came in as a storied actress and host, offering a great storyline of balancing work and motherhood. While some of the other women were eager to share their designer wardrobe, Garcelle kept it on the down low.

Well, that was until she finally pulled the trigger on buying a Birkin Bag. Garcelle has proven that she is a ride-or-die for her friends and her family. Garcelle may not start the drama, but she certainly will engage in it. Even though she joined the series in the later era, she has proven that she's one of the best. Garcelle is underrated. She's fun, enticing, and such a good time. Garcelle is the Housewife you want to grab a drink with as she'll keep you entertained. She lacks the delusion some of the other ladies have, which is refreshing.

3 Erika Jayne

Seasons 6-Present

Image via Bravo

It's expensive to be her! Erika Jayne is easily the best singer in the entire The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. While some of the other women didn't love her performance aura when she first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the more they got to know her, they got to see there were two sides to this incredible woman. And she's exceptional at what she does.

Erika has gone through some excruciating personal problems concerning her fall from grace following Tom Girardi's criminal case. It was put on full display during her time on the show, and yet, she has prevailed. Erika has inspired many to never give up, even when you've lost almost everything. With grit and determination, Erika Jayne maintained the best spirit she could. When Erika explodes, be afraid. Be very afraid. Also, don't ever try to out-fashion her. Erika Jayne will forever be the fashion queen. Erika's spirit is what this show is all about.

2 Kyle Richards

Seasons 1-Present

Image via Bravo

Kyle Richards is the most tenured cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Fans have watched her share her family with the world. And sometimes, it wasn't pretty. Her desire to maintain a positive relationship with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton has been a central part of her story. Unlike other Housewives on the other coast, she has fought to keep the family together. Her passion in bringing positivity into this situation is what makes Kyle immensely relatable.

Kyle Richards may flip-flop easily depending on the mood of the group, but when she is your friend, she is going to be there for you. She just might treat you all equally. Don't be offended! Kyle truly has been a part of nearly every single iconic moment the show has ever had. She is the face of the program. She could be at the top of this list. She's just not as iconic as the queen of Beverly Hills.

1 Lisa Vanderpump

Seasons 1-9

Image via Bravo

How could you not absolutely adore Lisa Vanderpump? She is officially the queen of Beverly Hills. Her aura may have made some people feel that she was above you. And she was. Between her extraordinary home, her brilliant marriage, and all those animals, Lisa Vanderpump just seemed like a character from a fairy tale. LVP swiftly became a breakout star in the early seasons, which may have hindered some of her relationships with the other women who easily became jealous of her notoriety. Lisa Vanderpump is an activist.

She's an ally. She's a businesswoman. And she is truly an icon. Her final season was quite difficult to watch as one of her most prized relationships faltered, but that's what happens when outside forces manipulate the narrative. Fans may have wished she attended the Season 9 reunion so she had a final chance to address the drama, but not appearing clearly didn't deter the network from maintaining her star power. No matter what, Lisa Vanderpump was one of the reasons why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the show that it is today.

